The gas flows east through the Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline

MOSCOW, Dec 31 (Reuters) – The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which typically sends Russian gas to Western Europe, was sending fuel back to Poland for an eleven-day day on Friday, according to data from German network operator Gascade. Currents at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were heading east to Poland at an hourly rate of more than 1.2 million kilowatt hours (kWh / h) on Friday morning, data show, largely unchanged for 24 hours. last. The pipeline is a major route for Russian gas exports to Europe. Read more Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The auction results also showed that Russian gas exporter Gazprom did not reserve gas transit capacity for exports through the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Friday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Germany was reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine, rather than easing an overheated market, blaming German gas importers for the change and rising prices. Read more The German Ministry of Economy has refused to comment on Putin’s comment. Gas importers have not responded to Reuters’ requests for comment. Gas traders are relying on stocks to supply European buyers and avoid paying close to record prices, industry sources and market analysts said, explaining the unusual opposite in directing flows through the pipeline. Read more Data from Slovakian pipeline operator Eustream showed capacity nominations for Friday’s Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia through the Velke Kapusany border crossing, another major Russian gas pipeline to Europe, to 953,087 megawatt hours (MWh) from 891,692 of Thursday, marking the fourth day. of successive growth and reaching the first level in the period 1-20 December. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Robert Muller; Edited by Louise Heavens Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

