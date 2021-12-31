International
Sask. The Teachers Federation is disappointed by the lack of provincial restrictions as Omicron cases are on the rise
Schools are still set to open Jan. 3 and 4, despite a provincial warning Thursday that Saskatchewan expects a huge increase in Omicron variant cases.
The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) says it is disappointed that the province did not announce any new restrictions to curb the spread of the highly contagious variant.
“This unfortunate decision directly affects broadcasting in schools and leaves schools to face themselves,” STF wrote on Twitter.
Now the organization is asking the province to postpone the reopening of schools for two days until January 5 and 6, in order to prepare for Omicron, says STF president Patrick Maze.
“We need a day or two to prepare for grouping and organizing our schools,” Maze said.
We waited to see what measures @SKGov would introduce to reduce transmission in the community. Today’s press conference made it clear that there will be no new restrictions on community gatherings to help prevent the spread of Omicron in our communities.
1/1
However, the provincial government says it will not delay the start of school.
“Practicing preventative measures, such as wearing masks, washing hands, physical distancing, staying home when sick, and most importantly, vaccinations, have allowed students to return safely to school,” wrote spokesman Matthew Glover. in a statement to CBC News.
In another development, Dr. Saqib Shahab, chief medical officer at Saskatchewan, says Omicron will spread much more easily than the Delta variant, but that people will not get sick as much.
“Omicron will not leave for a week or two,” he said. “Maybe we will see an increase, which we will try to keep as low as possible and hopefully it will decrease by February, March.”
Shahab says classroom learning is very important.
Reopening plans
“At this point the schools need to reopen with all the measures they have had since last year. Throughout the Delta we did very well in terms of schools for the most part remained open.”
At that time there were no vaccinations for children aged five to 11 years.
“At this time, I think we want to open schools next week, stay open, support classroom learning, manage cases and outbreaks, acknowledging that Omicronis is more contagious, and adapting accordingly. “
Shahab says schools will be continuously evaluated as the fifth wave progresses.
“Schools should be the first to open and the last to close, and we should do what we can to reduce out-of-town and out-of-circuit transmission to the community and families should be fully vaccinated and if you are 18 years old. up after you have the right to be reinforced. “
Lack of resources
Mazesays by STF, the province’s lack of action is disappointing.
“Again our province seems to be moving in its direction, and clearly for the fourth wave that did not turn out very well for us. We were a kind of national, even international embarrassment with our treatment of the fourth wave, and that put it at risk. people’s lives ”.
Maze says that although the Omicron variant is not as severe in the Delta variant of the fourth wave, the transmission of the virus to schools threatens the ability of institutions to act.
“If people are sick, they are not able to come in and teach … and so, then that ends up affecting our ability to develop classes in person.”
Maze says the STF hoped the province would enforce collection restrictions, as other provinces have done.
“Our schools are a function of the communities in which they operate. And so, if communities are essentially told to ‘just hold on, it will strike and spread and we just have to deal with it.’ really irresponsible ”.
Maze says schools do not have extensive substitute teachers if teachers are ill and need to stay home.
“And so I’m not sure how we should ensure student safety if we have too few staff. I think it will cause a lot of destruction in our schools.”
On Thursday, Prime Minister Scott Moe noted previous federal funding that had been given to school divisions to deal with such shortages caused by the pandemic. But Maze said the money is long gone.
There is no money for substitute teachers
“Schools have already sunk into reserves and reserves have been depleted,” Maze said. “We just heard from Saskatchewan’s largest school division, Saskatoon Public, that it has depleted its reserves, so there is no magic well where they can go to make money. Hire substitute teachers.
“What was somewhat disappointing to me is how unrelated to our education system our province is.”
In addition to trying to delay school reopening by a few days, STF is also asking the province to provide updated N95 masks and quick test kits directly to all school staff.
Health Minister Paul Merriman says 250,000 tests will be sent to schools in early January.
“If schools need more, we will certainly supply them,” he said.
