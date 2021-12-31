



Passengers between Vancouver and the North Coast were left to face major delays Thursday afternoon after SeaBus service was suspended due to flooding. TransLink was forced to suspend service after a pipe caused massive flooding at Waterfront Station around 1:30 p.m. The transit agency applied a bus bridge over the Lions Gate Bridge as a temporary measure, before SeaBus service was restored around 4pm. Read more: The Lower Continent is covered in white as 15-20 cm of snow falls throughout the region The SkyTrain and West Coast Express service was not affected by the floods, Lovegreen said. Elsewhere in the system, transit riders were experiencing significant delays due to snow and ice conditions.















1:55

Snow and thin ice warnings for Metro Vancouver





Snow and thin ice warnings for Metro Vancouver

Both the Expo and Millennium SkyTrain lines operated “slower than normal” due to snow conditions, TransLink said. Trends Trump’s Comments Advertising COVID-19 Vaccines Raise Anger Among His Loyal Supporters

Epstein, Giuffre’s residence will be made public, touching on the case of Prince Andrew The story goes down the ad The bus system was experiencing more severe impacts due to traffic and snow, and Lovegreen said it had some problems with snow removal speed earlier in the day. “Our buses are just as good as the roads they run on,” said TransLink spokeswoman Tina Lovegreen. “So, this is why we are in communication with the municipalities to give priority to those bus lines, to be able to clear those roads so that our buses continue to move. This morning we saw some delays and problem areas especially in North Shore, Burnaby, Port Coquitlam and New Westminster. Read more: Photos: Snowfall turns the Lower Continent into a place of winter wonders Ahead of Thursday afternoon peak hours, the TransLink Advisory Alerts website listed more than 130 alerts, including travel cancellations and diversions. As of 3 p.m., TransLink warned that passengers boarding the 99 B line at Commercial-Broadway Station were experiencing delays of up to an hour due to road conditions. Transit passengers are advised to dress warmly and create extra time on their journey. Passengers are also advised to monitor TransLink Twitter account, or to use the transit system The other function of the buse. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

