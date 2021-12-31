Large flight cancellations continue as Omicron blast causes staff shortages





Airlines across the United States have continued major flight cancellations COVID-19 Omicron variants The explosion continues to cause staff shortages across the industry. As of Thursday afternoon, more than 1,190 flights to, from and out of the U.S. had been canceled, according to the tracking service. FlightAware. Over 4,300 others were delayed. JetBlue will reduce its timetable until Jan. 13 by about 1,280 flights due to crew member illness, an airline spokesman told Reuters. On Wednesday, a total of 1,082 flights to, from and outside the U.S. were canceled, FlightWare said. United canceled 180 flights, Delta canceled 137 flights and JetBlue and Spirit canceled 106 and 76 flights respectively. Another 6,023 flights were delayed, with major disruptions occurring at airports with international hubs, such as Dallas-Fort Worth, Seattle-Tacoma and Denver International Airport. JetBlue and Spirit did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS News. Earlier Wednesday, a Delta spokesman said winter weather and the Omicron variant continued to “hamper operations”. A United Airlines spokesman told CBS News that 150 of Wednesday’s cancellations were due to COVID-19 staffing problems and that they are working to re-book as many customers as possible. “The nationwide increase in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” said a United Airlines spokesman. “As a result, we have unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying affected customers before they arrive at the airport.” People are seen at a line at the TSA security checkpoint at Orlando International Airport two days before Christmas. SOPA images

Ongoing cancellations are part of an ongoing struggle between short-haul airlines and air travel-dependent customers for the holiday season. The Transportation Safety Administration has said travel has continued to return to pre-pandemic numbers, with 1,995,747 people. screened only on Tuesday at security checkpoints. Six million people are EXPECTED to fly, according to the TSA. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 Omicron variant has continued to cause an increase in positive case reports across the country. The Centers for Disease Control said that as of Dec. 25, Omicron cases comprising of 58.6% of all infections in the US, with a 95% prediction interval of 41.5-74%. On Monday, the CDC abbreviated The previously recommended 10-day isolation period of up to 5 days for asymptomatic patients in an effort to help the workforce, such as airlines, withdraw from labor shortages. “The Omicron variant is spreading rapidly and has the potential to affect all aspects of our society. The CDC’s updated isolation and quarantine recommendations balance what we know about virus spread and the protection offered by vaccination and booster doses. These updates provide people they can continue their daily lives safely ”. For passengers whose flights have not been canceled and who still plan to use air travel, the CDC continues I recommend travel only if vaccinated, and then wearing masks, social distancing, and frequent testing. More



