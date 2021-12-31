COVID-19 Summary: 158 new cases reported in Gray-Bruce on Thursday

Content of the article Gray-Bruce set another new daily record for the number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 158 new cases reported.

Content of the article The previous daily level for Gray-Bruce came on Christmas Eve, when 101 new cases were reported by the Gray-Bruce Health Unit. Of the new cases, 29 were in Owen Sound, while 22 were in Kincardine. The Blue Mountains and West Gray each had 15 new cases, the Saugeen Shores had 14 new cases and Hanover had 12 new cases. Other positive cases were in Meaford (7 cases), Chatsworth (6), Southgate (6), Arran-Elderslie (5), Brockton (5), South Bruce Peninsula (5), Georgia Bluffs (3), Huron-Kinloss (3), Gray Highlands (2) and South Bruce (2). The hometown was unknown for the other seven cases, according to the Gray Bruce Health Units Situation Report, which includes the counting of cases and the date of vaccinations by midnight Wednesday. Gray-Bruce Health Medical Officer Dr. Ian Arra said Thursday afternoon that the overnight high total is likely to be a combination of several factors, including the lower availability of testing over the weekend and people who are less likely to be tested over the weekend. The high daily number of cases also came at the end of a lower daily number with only 20 cases registered on Wednesday. The overnight data does not really change the level of risk, which is already high risk, Arra said. The record number of cases at the local level came as the province also reported another daily level of 13,807 new cases on Thursday. At the local level there are seven active cases hospitalized with the virus, an increase from Wednesday reporting. The province was reporting that there were 965 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital on Thursday, up from 726 the day before. The province reported there were 440 people in hospital with COVID-19 a week ago.

Content of the article Ontario was also reporting that 200 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19, up from 169 a week ago. Arra said hospitalization and ICU patients are now the indicator that health officials are monitoring, with numbers of cases no longer reliable due to the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant. If (hospitalizations) stay low or increase slightly, it will be a very good scenario, Arra said. Of course, the scenario that we are all working hard to prevent is an increase that will overwhelm the health care system and the consequences will affect everyone, not just COVID cases, but everyone who uses that system. The province reported that eight other people had died from the virus, bringing the official death toll to 10,179. In Gray-Bruce there are now 552 confirmed confirmed cases of the virus, which is up from 410 reported Wednesday. In Gray-Bruce there are now 3,515 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 2,935 are considered resolved. There have been two laboratory-confirmed cases of the Omicron variant locally, while hundreds of other variant cases are suspected based on basic laboratory and epidemiological indicators. There have been 24 people who have died from the virus in the country. 128 cases have been reported in healthcare workers living in Gray-Bruce. The second floor of Rockwood Terrace long-term car home in Durham remains in an explosion. The Vickis Sandbox in Hanover was the only child care center that reported an outbreak in both counties. Osprey Kids N Us had an excluded group based on a case of the virus.

Content of the article Gray-Bruce schools still reporting outbreaks included Hepworth Central School, Dawnview Public School, and Owen Sound District High School. The lesson has been out since December 17 due to the holidays. A total of 294,980 doses of the vaccine were administered in Gray-Bruce, including 7,006 doses last week. Arra said the strategy all along has been to control the virus, which will not be effective with the new variant. “Unfortunately, a lot of people will be infected and our collective goal is to slow this down, so that’s the strategy,” Arra said. One of the measures for this strategy is to take the third booster dose, or the first or second dose if you have not taken them. It is never too late to get the vaccine. With the province approving third-stroke boosters for all qualified adults 18 and older, the health unit is working with its community partners to bring back its Hockey Hub mass immunization clinics to three locations in Gray-Bruce Owen Sound, Chesley and Port Elgin. The clinics are set to start next week. There are also clinics held in pharmacies and primary care providers in the community and some may open after people cancel appointments or get their vaccine elsewhere, so Arra encouraged people to check out those options as well. Walnuts said they have the capacity to vaccinate about 80,000 people in Gray-Bruce by the end of January. Vaccine appointments can be booked at Ontario.ca or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Content of the article . . . The Ontario government announced Thursday that it was postponing return to school by two days, Monday through Wednesday, along with more HEPA units and N95 masks for teachers. Extracurricular activities have been discontinued. Gray-Bruce Health Medical Officer, Dr. Ian Arra, said it would be important for families to get back to basics and check on their children before sending them to school, to keep children at home who are sick and isolated. Along with the change in the return date for students and staff in provincial schools, capacity limits in all indoor facilities such as arenas and theaters are being limited to 1,000 people, or 50 percent, whichever is less. Previously, large facilities were allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity. The government also announced changes to its testing strategy, with people who test positive in rapid tests no longer need a PCR test. Only those in high-risk settings such as hospitals, nursing homes and long-term care homes will qualify for publicly funded PCR tests. Also, the period of isolation against COVID-19 for fully vaccinated persons and children under 12 years of age has been shortened to five days after the onset of symptoms. Isolation can be completed after five days if their symptoms improve for at least 24 hours and all public health and safety measures, such as disguise and physical distancing, are followed. Family members should also be isolated for five days. Unvaccinated people, partially vaccinated and with compromised immunity are still required to be isolated for 10 days, she said in a press release from the government.

Content of the article Those working in high-risk environments should not attend work for 10 days from the onset of their symptoms, or from the date of diagnosis. They may be able to return to work on the seventh day of their isolation with a negative PCR test or two rapid negative antigen tests on the sixth or seventh day. Full details of the changes can be found at news.ontario.ca . . . The spread of COVID-19 in the Gray Countys Rockwood Terrace long-term care home in Durham is now all over the house as a precaution. An update from county long-term care director Jennifer Cornell said Thursday that all tests for the third floor on Dec. 27 had turned negative, but as a precaution, public health assessed the situation and announced the blast throughout the house. . Previously, the blast had only been applied to the second floor of the house. Residents on the third floor were retested on Thursday, while second-floor tests from Dec. 28 were still pending, the update said. Extended measures have been applied to all floors since the start of the blast and the statement throughout the house does not have a major impact on residents or visits, the Cornells update said. There are 10 active cases of COVID-19 in residents, with one resident case already resolved. There are also six cases that affect staff at home. PCR testing is ongoing every three days throughout the blast and N95 masks and face masks are being worn by all second and third floor staff. Room service is being provided to all residents and families of residents with COVID-positive are being contacted regularly to provide live updates. Designated care partners have been reduced to one per resident visit. “We thank our residents, families, staff and community for their strength and support as we continue to manage the situation,” the update said.

