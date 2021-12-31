Five times Cornwall made national and international news in 2021

Sometimes it is easy for the rest of the UK to forget Cornwall, but 2021 has been a particularly bizarre year.

Since the county is often seen simply as a holiday destination, arrivals and departures here are not always news.

But this year, Cornwall was spotted several times beyond Tamar – from celebrity visits, to high-profile court cases to a certain collection of world leaders sitting in a hotel in West Cornwall.

However, not all was good news, with many of the most tragic events in Cornwall affecting the consciousness of the rest of the country.

Here are five times when Cornwall appeared in the national media in 2021.

G7 Leaders Summit, Carbis Bay







(Image: Leon Neal – WPA Pool / Getty Images)



On the weekend of January 16, 2021, just a few weeks after the year (and after the third national blockade began) Cornwall received some very interesting news.

A small group of millionaires were heading to an expensive hotel in west Cornwall for the June weekend.

As this happens every year, this particular group of elites had a specific reason to go to the Carbis Bay Hotel for the weekend, which was not just enjoyable.

The announcement that the G7 Leaders Summit would be held in Cornwall kicked off the year with an unusual start and completely divided opinion if it was a good idea.

From the worries of parking to the fears of world leaders, their entourage, thousands of extra cops and all the protesters would cause a surge in Covid, everyone had an opinion on it.

What was particularly interesting about this summit, however, was that it meant that newly elected US President Joe Biden would step down in the UK for the first time in his position in Cornwall.







(Image: Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)



Cornwall’s election, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was meant to be a chance to showcase the UK’s most beautiful county.

When the big weekend finally arrived, on June 11, the world leaders of the world’s largest economies arrived at the small old Cornwall Newquay airport to discuss the near future of the global north.

Over the weekend, the national media – even some international media – had its focus entirely on Cornwall, sparking new discussions about our poverty levels, under-investment and how busy our beaches were.

You can read our summary of that weird weekend here.

Royal Navy plane crash, Lizard Peninsula







(Image: Greg Martin / Cornwall Live)



Around 9:30 a.m. on March 25, a Royal Navy drill for Hawk fighter pilots went awry when a couple had to get off their plane after hearing a crackling noise.

The Hawk XX189, based on the RNAS Culdrose, then crashed in St Martin Woods, near Helston in Lizard.

According to firefighters and navy, the plane was dismantled by the collision and police crews from across Cornwall went to the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police Sergeant Chris Miles told CornwallLive at the time: “We had a call this morning about a plane landing at the bottom of the field and debris from it is in the woods beyond what you can see. “

Various pieces of the plane could be seen buried in the mountains of mud and thrown through the wood and into the adjacent field.

A large cordon was set up as emergency services dealt with the incident.

The pilots themselves were not seriously injured and Hawk aircraft deployed on the ground for emergency checks returned to service a few weeks later.

This particularly dramatic event was covered across the country, from CornwallLives reporters who ran to arrive in person at the scene, to people like Sky News informing the nation about it.

Our coverage of this story can be found here.

Filming of the Dragon House







(Image: Greg Martin / CornwallLive)



Game of Thrones became something of a global phenomenon when its HBO television adaptation aired from 2011 until its controversial end in 2019.

So it was no surprise that many people were quite excited when the rumors started spreading like wildfire for the long-awaited prequel, House of the Dragon, which was being filmed in Cornwall in April.

What many at first dismissed as fantasy came true when an eagle-eyed CornwallLive reporter spotted the House Velaryon seahorse logo on a strange structure overlooking the mausoleum on Mount St Michaels.

Following our initial reports, news of the shooting spread around the world.

Publications from London to Brazil and, basically, wherever you can get HBO, started speculating which were the sets on the show, which would be released next year.

Things got more exciting when celebrities started appearing on our beaches.

Matt Smith, famous for his lead role in Doctor Who and the latest portrayal of Prince Philip in The Crown appeared alongside his star Emma DARcy in Holywell Beach.

The duo filmed some scenes which you can also spy on the trailer published months later.

The smoke from St Michaels Mount thrilled the people even more, as well as what appeared to be large crowd scenes with dozens of additions to the full Game of Thrones costume.









Afterwards, everything calmed down, presumably due to reports of a Covid explosion among the crew.

Filming resumed in September and star Smith again made headlines by playing with a dog in full Targaryen outfit.

Mini cat







(Image: Carly Jose)



The news of the death of a much-loved animal companion, though extremely sad, rarely passes into national consciousness.

So the death of the 14-year-old Mini rescue cat, becoming something of a national debate, was a surprise.

On March 6, John Lanyon Sampson, a western hunter, his son Edward and Edwards partner Henrietta took their hunting hounds for a walk.

Shortly before noon, six or seven of the 21 hounds broke away from the main herd as they approached the Trafalgar Fields Estate, Madron, and fatally struck cat Carly Joses Mini.

Edward was caught in the film throwing Minis’s body over a fence and running away.

The death of the minis became the focal point of a renewed campaign against not only Western Hunt but also hunting in the UK.

Hunt’s saboteurs cited (at the time) the ongoing lawsuit against Mr. Sampson as national media called to see the trial in early December and covered the controversy over the video depicting Edward throwing Minis’s body.

John Sampson, on Dec. 10, was found guilty of being in charge of a dog out of control in the Truro Magistrates Court.

Ms. Jose and anti-hunting activists celebrated and noted that the decision was a first for hunters, who – they said – had never been convicted before after the death of a pet.

Meanwhile, a petition to bring the Minis law to the Assembly received hundreds of thousands of signatures.

Here you can read the full news and the court case.

The crisis of different dwellings









The housing situation in Cornwalls has always been complicated, but this year many things came all at once.

Things got utterly depressing this year and put Cornwall on the map for less enjoyable reasons than that of the G7 or a high-profile character visiting the county.

The second homes of wealthy people living elsewhere are widely regarded as pushing up prices to unaffordable levels, while leaving local trade businesses out of the tourist season.

This came to a head this year, with numerous protests (including the G7) demanding legislation to give preferential treatment to domestic buyers and more protection for tenants.

The pandemic made things worse for everyone, but no less for local first-time buyers and tenants who needed to find a home in the country.

Many wealthy shoppers came to the county to work remotely in office work elsewhere, and pushed the locals even further.

Meanwhile, the complete frenzy that was tourism this year caused many landlords (after the Section 21 safeguards expired) began evicting their tenants to create profitable Airbnbs.

The Guardian and the Times, in particular, made several lengthy readings on eviction issues and housing prices in Cornwall, reflecting much of the local media coverage.