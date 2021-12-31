Israel approves fourth dose of vaccine for the most vulnerable





The ground crew relocated the pallets of a shipment of Pfizer Paxlovid COVID-19 antiviral pill upon arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on Thursday, December 30, 2021. (AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo)

TEL AVIV (AP) Israel has approved a fourth dose of vaccine for people most vulnerable to COVID-19, an official said on Thursday, becoming one of the first countries to do so as it prepares for a wave of inducing infections. of the omicron variant. Nachman Ash, director general of the Ministry of Health, announced the decision at a press conference, saying the doses would initially be given to those with weakened immune systems. “We will continue to track the data on a daily basis and see if we need to extend this recommendation to more of the population,” he said. Sheba Medical Center later said it would begin administering the fourth dose to heart transplant patients early Friday. Israel began trials of the fourth dose at the center earlier this week, administering it to about 150 medical personnel who had received a booster in August. Israel was among the first countries to introduce the Pfizers coronavirus vaccine a year ago and began releasing boosters last summer. But still without a wave of infections blamed for the delta variant, and officials have warned of another omicron-driven one that is spreading rapidly. About two-thirds of Israel’s population of nearly 9.5 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 4.2 million Israelis have received all three doses, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health. “Israel will lead the way in administering a fourth vaccine (dose) to the Israeli people,” said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a statement. “Israel’s strategy for overcoming the omicron is clear: the bigger the wave, the bigger the defense we will need to overcome it. Earlier Thursday, Israel received its first shipment of pills that treat the worst effects of the virus. It is among the first places to take Paxlovid Pfizers, a pill that can be taken at home to avoid the most severe coronavirus symptoms. All previously authorized drugs require an IV or injection. Israeli media reported that the first shipment consisted of 20,000 doses, with more expected as Pfizer increases production. Israel currently has more than 22,000 active patients, including more than 90 who are seriously ill. At least 8,243 people have died from COVID-19 in Israel since the pandemic began. Last week, Chile announced it would begin offering a fourth dose in February. Chile has reported almost 86% of its population fully vaccinated, making it the country with the highest level of coronavirus immunization in Latin America. ___ Associated Press writer Joseph Krauss in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

