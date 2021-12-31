The suspect in the deadly arson in Osaka, Japan, dies in hospital





TOKYO A 61-year-old man suspected by police of setting fire to 25 people this month at a psychiatric clinic in Osaka has died at a hospital receiving smoke inhalation treatment. Surveillance footage put suspect Morio Tanimoto in the clinic shortly before the fire started Dec. 17, according to police. Cameras caught him earlier coming out of his house on a bicycle, carrying two large bags that police believe contained gasoline. Footage that morning from the clinic, on the fourth floor of a busy downtown office building, shows a man believed to be Mr. Tanimoto placing two bags on the floor of the waiting area, just before the fire started. Mr Tanimoto was among 28 people hospitalized after the fire. He died Thursday from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to NHK, the Japanese national broadcaster.

Mr Tanimoto was not charged with a crime. Despite his death, police intend to continue the investigation and refer the case to prosecutors, the broadcaster said.

Police have not said what may have been the motive according to them. Investigators found newspaper clippings about previous cases of arson in Japan at Mr Tanimotos’s apartment, NHK reported, and police have indicated that a document found there suggested he had a connection to the clinic. The clinic building had only one emergency level and the victims, unable to escape, were exposed to large amounts of smoke and carbon monoxide. After the fire, officials in Osaka conducted an urgent campaign to inspect buildings with only one set of stairs to ensure exits were not blocked. The fire rocked Japan, a country where violent crime is rare. Just six weeks ago, police said a man dressed as the Joker had stabbed 17 people on a Tokyo train and tried to set them on fire. In November, a man was arrested after a bullet train caught fire in southern Japan.

The fire in Osaka, Japan’s third largest city, was the deadliest in Japan since 2019, when a blaze at an animation studio in Kyoto killed 33 people. That blaze also raised concerns about the safety of some old buildings. Mr Tanimoto was the 26th person to die from wounds received in the Osaka fire. The director of the clinic was among those who lost their lives. One survivor is still hospitalized in serious condition, NHK said.

