Two accused in the midst of international protests over the Hong Kong media raid – Radio Free Asia

Authorities in Hong Kong on Thursday accused two senior editors of the now-closed pro-democracy Stand News of “committing” and denying them parole following a raid on a news site by national security police.

Acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam and former editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen, and the media-owning company were charged with conspiracy “together with others to publish and / or reproduce rebel publications,” the court said. documents shown.

They are also accused of inciting “hatred or contempt or inciting discontent” against the government and inciting “persons of violence”.

Four former Stand News board members, including Cantopop star Denise Ho, have been released on bail without charge, while seventh detainee Chan Pui-man is already in custody awaiting trial on separate charges under a draconian national security law enacted in Hong Kong by Beijing from July 1, 2020.

Only Chung, 52, appeared in court on Thursday, shaking his head at supporters in the gallery while Lam was in the hospital.

The Dec. 29 raid saw more than 200 police officers raid Stand News offices and seven people were arrested on suspicion of “insurgency” under a colonial-era law. A freeze on assets using powers under national security law prompted the medium to immediately cease operations and lay off all staff.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken struck the attack, which came amid a continuing crackdown on journalists and news organizations amid a worldwide crackdown on public dissent and political opposition ordered by the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the wake of the protest. of 2019. movement.

“… The raid and arrest of seven senior employees at Stand News have forced another of the few remaining free and independent media strongholds in Hong Kong to cease operations,” Blinken said in a statement.

Journalism is not rebellion. “We call on the Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to stop targeting Hong Kong’s free and independent media and to release immediately those journalists and media executives who have been unjustly arrested and charged.”

“By silencing the independent media, [the Chinese and Hong Kong] “The authorities undermine the credibility and stability of Hong Kong,” Blinken said.

Similar criticisms have been heard from the United Nations Office for Human Rights, EU Foreign Affairs Spokesman Peter Stano, a German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and UK Deputy Foreign Minister Amanda Milling.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman in Hong Kong dismissed international criticism of the raid.

“We call on outside forces to stop interfering on behalf of the so-called ‘human rights and freedoms’ and to stop interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs and China’s internal affairs,” the spokesman said.

He accused “external forces” of supporting “anti-Chinese forces in Hong Kong … so that they can continue to undermine Hong Kong ‘s prosperity and stability”.

‘A complete attack’

The UK-based rights group Hong Kong Watch condemned the raid on Stand News.

“These arrests are nothing more than a comprehensive attack on press freedom in Hong Kong, which comes just a day after Jimmy Lai and six former Apple Daily journalists received similar allegations,” said Benedict Rogers, the group’s chief executive. .

“When a free press guaranteed by Hong Kong Basic Law is labeled ‘rebellious,’ it’s a symbol of the speed with which this once large international open city has become little more than a police state,” he said. .

“Today, a reporter’s notebook has become a dangerous instrument in Hong Kong, and writing blank ideas, comments, opinions or facts on its pages can be a criminal offense,” Rogers said. “Reporting the truth in Hong Kong is now a crime.”

He called on the UK government to target Hong Kong and Chinese officials “who seek to quell all dissent” with sanctions.

Eric Lai, a Hong Kong law expert at Georgetown University, said the use of colonial-era rebellion clauses in the Crime Ordinance showed that Beijing does not see existing national security law as sufficient to stifle dissent or dissent. to CCP in Hong. Kong.

“The definition of incitement is actually broader than that in national security law, including incitement to hatred of the judicial system,” Lai said. “The other reason is that the government has always talked about the need to use local law in cases of national security.”

He said Beijing was likely to resume plans for local national security legislation, left on the grill amid mass popular protests in 2003, during the next Legislative Council (LegCo), now free from any real political opposition after the 19 elections. December, under new rules ensuring that only pro- China Candidates can compete.

He said the use of colonial-era rebellion law exposes Hong Kong journalists to “great political danger”.



Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.