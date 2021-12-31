Delta Air Lines updates its Covid-19 policies following new CDC guidelines.





Delta Air Lines has updated its policies for workers infected with coronavirus, shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the recommended isolation period for Covid-19-infected Americans. Delta was one of the first companies to adapt to the updated guidelines, which had publicly appealed to the CDC. The Biden administration and large companies have said the shortening of the isolation period will occur help the functioning of society, but unions are worried it could allow companies to put pressure on employees to return to work. The new airline policy, dated Tuesday, provides five days of paid leave for workers who test positive for coronavirus to be isolated, according to an internal communication with company executives obtained by The New York Times. And it encourages, but does not require, a Covid test to get back to work, going one step further than the CDC guideline, which does not include a recommendation for additional testing. New Delta protocols do not mention whether returning employees should have improved symptoms, as suggested by CDC Many airlines have had to cancel a number of flights during the busy holiday travel season, blaming staff shortages caused by an increase in infections. Delta and other airlines asked CDC last week to update its isolation recommendations, which some public health officials said were obsolete. Delta warned that the 10-day isolation period the CDC imposed last year could significantly affect its operations as the Omicron variant of the virus spreads rapidly and suggested a five-day isolation period with an appropriate testing protocol.

An airline spokesman said Delta is strongly recommending that our people be tested before returning to work, regardless of symptoms (or lack thereof). He did not say if the airline would seek to see the results of any tests. Delta requires all employees to wear masks in work areas, at airports and on flights. Delta will extend the five-day paid leave specific to Covid, which it offers only to fully vaccinated individuals, with an additional two days if an employee tests positive at the end of the initial isolation period, according to the memorandum. It previously offered 10 days paid leave for Covid workers. The airline also set new guidelines for workers who are exposed to Covid for long periods of time without mask protection. (The guidelines echo the new parameters described by the CDC) Those who have received a booster vaccine or have been fully vaccinated recently do not need to be quarantined. Those who are unvaccinated or who have received their primary vaccines longer should be quarantined for five days after a high-risk exposure. Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know Card 1 of 4 Canceled flights. With the rise of Covid, there have been thousands of flight cancellations, as airlines are unable to properly staff their flights. Seeking relief, the airline industry pushed the CDC to shorten the recommended isolation period for Covid-19-infected Americans. On Monday, he reduced the recommended quarantine period to five daysfor those without symptoms. Around the world. South Africa reported that its Omicron wave had passed without a huge increase in deaths. The number of cases in the country has dropped by 30 per cent in the last week. The announcement offered cautious hope for other countries struggling with the rapidly spreading variant. Delta said 97 percent of its workforce is vaccinated. While other carriers, like United Airlines, have mandated vaccines for their workforce, Delta has chosen to pay unvaccinated workers an extra $ 200 a month to stay on the company’s health plan. Some scientists have been critical of the CDCs’ decision to shorten the isolation period without a requirement for testing. The Flight Attendants Association urges airlines to require a negative employee test at the end of a five-day isolation period. Unvaccinated workers are also required to comply with a 10-day isolation period and to be provided with high quality masks for at least five days after returning to work.

