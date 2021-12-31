The CDC warns against cruising, regardless of vaccination status

MIAMI (AP) The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned people Thursday not to go sailing, regardless of their vaccination status, because of onboard outbreaks triggered by the omicron variant.

The CDC said there are more than 90 cruise ships under investigation or surveillance as a result of COVID-19 cases. The agency did not disclose the number of infections.

The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily among people in nearby neighborhoods aboard ships, and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high, even if people are fully vaccinated and have received a booster, the CDC said. .

The International Cruise Lines Association said it was disappointed with the new recommendations, saying the industry had stood out despite the fact that it follows stricter health protocols than other travel sectors.

The decision is particularly complicated given that the cases identified on cruise ships consistently constitute a very small minority of the total population on board, a statement said. Most of these cases are asymptomatic or mild in nature, causing little or no burden to medical resources on board or on shore.

In March 2020, as the coronavirus spread to the US, the CDC banned all navigation for what turned out to be 15 months. Last June, he allowed ships to resume navigation under new strict conditions.

In August, as the delta variant grew, the agency warned people who are at risk of serious illness, despite being vaccinated, not to go sailing.

The CDC on Thursday also recommended that passengers be tested and quarantined for five days after mooring, regardless of their vaccination status and even if they have no symptoms.

Omicron has shipped cases that rise to unprecedented levels across the US, including Florida, the hub of the nations navigation industry. The state set another record this week for new daily cases, with more than 58,000 registered on Wednesday.

Cruise lines in the US have not announced any plans to stop the voyages, although ships have been denied entry to some foreign ports.

Carnival Corp.s spokesman Roger Frizzell said in an email following the CDC recommendation that the company had not planned any changes.

Our improved health and safety protocols have proven to be effective from time to time over the past year, he said.

Prior to the CDC announcement, the Royal Caribbean Group said in a statement that omicron is leading to passenger cancellations and changes to itineraries, but is causing significantly less severe symptoms than previous variants.

The company said that since the resumption of navigation in U.S. waters last spring, 1.1 million guests had traveled with its cruise lines and 1,745 people had tested positive for COVID-19, or about 0.16%.

He said 41 people needed to be hospitalized and that no omicron-struck passengers had been taken to hospital.

We do not like to see even one case, but our experience is part of the comparable statistics of almost any other comparable location or industry. Few businesses are subject to such intense scrutiny, regulation and disclosure requirements by so many authorities, said Richard Fain, CEO of Royal Caribbean.

Most cruise lines require adult passengers to show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination. Ships are allowed to soothe measures such as mask use if at least 95% of the passengers and 95% of the crew are fully vaccinated.

Janine Calfo, 55, of Salt Lake City, postponed a four-day carnival cruise from Long Beach, California, to Ensenada, Mexico, earlier this month when she received a COVID-19 detection case three days before departure. She booked the cruise for February and is still determined to continue.

That’s my personal opinion, but it looks like omicron will be a quick burn, said Calfo, who is asthmatic and plans to get the booster within two weeks. My cruise is over 40 days away.

However, she added: I think I will plan to take out travel insurance this time.