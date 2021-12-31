Tarena International, Inc. Announces stock repurchase program





Beijing, December 31, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: I LOVE YOU) (“Tarena” or “Company”), a leading provider of adult vocational education and quality education services to children and adolescents in China, announced today that its board of directors (“the Board”) has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may purchase up to US $ 2.5 million of its shares over the next six months (“Share repurchase program”). Repurchases proposed by the Company may be made from time to time through open market transactions at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trading and / or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions. and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. . The time and dollar amount of repurchase transactions will be subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission Rules 10b-18 and / or the requirements of Rule 10b5-1. The Board will periodically review the Stock Redemption Program and may authorize adjustments to its terms and size or suspend or discontinue the program. The company expects to finance repurchases under its share repurchase program with its existing cash balance. “The stock repurchase program illustrates our belief in pursuing long-term development and enhancing our professional adult education and our children and adolescent quality education businesses. We will continue to improve the quality of our comprehensive products and services and increase “Our operational efficiency in order to improve our financial performance and increase value for our shareholders and the Company.” said Mrs. Ying Sun., Chief Executive Officer of Tarenna. About Tarena International, Inc. Tarena is the leading provider of adult vocational education and quality education services to children and adolescents in China. Through its innovative education platform that combines direct distance learning, classroom-based learning and online learning modules, Tarena offers vocational education courses for adults in IT and non-IT subjects. Its adult vocational education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong demand for employment. Tarena also offers education programs for children and adolescents, including courses in computer coding and robotics programming, etc., targeting students between the ages of three and eighteen. Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the provisions of the “safe harbor” of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the US Securities Private Reform Act 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will”, “expects”, “predicts”, “future”, “aims”, “plans”, “believes”, “evaluates”, “i safe “and similar statements. Tarena may also make written or oral statements about the future in its reports deposited or submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual shareholder report, in press releases and other materials with in writing and in oral statements made by officials, its directors. or employees to third parties. Any statement that is not a historical fact, including any business perspective and statements about Tarena’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from those in future statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak; Tarena’s goals and strategies; future business development, financial condition and results of operations; his ability to continue to attract students to enroll in his courses; its ability to continue to recruit, train and retain qualified instructors and assistants; its ability to continually adapt its curriculum to market demand and to improve its courses to respond adequately and rapidly to developments in the professional labor market; its ability to maintain or improve its brand recognition, its ability to maintain high employment rates for its students, and its ability to maintain cooperative relationships with student loan finance providers. Further information about these and other risks, uncertainties or other factors can be found in Tarena’s files at the US Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tarena assumes no obligation to update this information except as required by applicable law. For more information, please contact: Investor Relations Contact

Tarena International, Inc.

Email: [email protected] SOURCES Tarena International, Inc.

