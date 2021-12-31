Nine international stories will dominate in 2022 – Deadline





Asian media giant CJ made one of the biggest appearances in the entertainment industry in 2021. The acquisition by CJ ENM of 80% of Endeavor Content screenwriting business valued the firm’s drama offering at almost $ 1 billion. The focus now shifts to the next steps of the mega deal, as well parasite distributor CJ ENM takes control of a portfolio it contains Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, See, The Revenant, The Night Manager, Call Me By Your Name and Killing Eveas well as future Reminiscence AND Blue miracle. CJ ENM, which was founded 12 years ago, now has a solid pipeline in Hollywood, coming at a time when Korean content is as hot as it has ever been, driven by the great success of Squid game. How will the core production of Endeavor Content script change, to what extent will the business be restructured and what are the synergies that can be drawn between the two? It did not work for Eros and STX, but will the CJ deal herald a new round of M&A, in which international giants are looking to the US for their growth? All of these are questions that need to be answered in the coming year. One thing is for sure: the deal has eased Endeavor’s debt burden and signals big global ambitions from Asian plant CJ. The CJ / Endeavor deal was not the only 2021 title grabber in terms of US-international synergies. Next year will also see the strong link between US management and production, France-based Anonymous Content, with euro firm Federation Entertainment, while Anonymous / Federata decides to create content for the French and global markets. This is just the latest European enlargement for Anonymous (who also signed a deal in 2021 with Israel’s main talent agency) and a sign that American outfits continue to look abroad to deepen international ties. Meanwhile, the French Clothing Federation is setting up a management firm in the US. The global flow of business (and talent) has never been so fluid.

Active Indian broadcasting market set for key year Holy Games

Netflix

Broadcast wars in India have been raging with great intensity throughout this pandemic, which has seen a number of high-profile theatrical-related titles heading towards an online publication. It has been a shock to the system for the nation traditionally seen in cinemas. The influx of international broadcasting services combined with an increase in strong domestic players has created the stage for a fiercely competitive market that continues to grow at a pace sufficient to allow all players to expand – but will a ceiling in 2022? The population of India is large, and also very young, with an average age of only 29 years. Combine this with the widely available high-speed internet, rising salaries, and a strong appetite for content, and it seems debatable that there may still be a few years left in the territory before subscriber numbers start to decline as is happening in some western countries. However, the broadcasters are not resting on their laurels, with clear recent indications that the big players are planning to be active in their maneuvers next year. Netflix became headlines recently when it cut prices to its various subscription levels in India, including the popular sub-standard ‘Standard’, which fell by 60%. The move, which comes as other territories continue to see price increases, was read as an aggressive game for subscribers, giving priority to these revenue figures, at least in the short term. “The opportunity for a billion people in India is very real … We have observed how subscriber numbers run the psyche of Wall Street investors,” an industry source commented after the news. Also in December, Sony arm in India finalized a merger deal with local rival Zee Entertainment to create India’s second largest network. The pact is seen as a direct move to compete for the eyes online with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and the popular Disney + Hotstar player. The deal, which is subject to regulatory barriers and includes two broadcasting services – ZEE5 and Sony LIV – could be a sign of more consolidation to be pursued next year? Amazon, which has been the most active player in obtaining rights to talent-motivated films that should bypass their movie theaters, has recently acquired the rights to the cricket matches the Indian national team plays in New Zealand. a major attraction for the local audience obsessed with cricket. . On this note, perhaps the most significant moment in the Indian broadcast next year could be the next round of bids for the popular cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League, with the broadcast mixer one last time before Star India (now part of Disney) triumphs. . The winner of these rights can steal a march on his competitors. Africa: The next frontier? Wedding Feast

Inkblot Studios

Keep an eye on African content next year, which will become more prominent in global broadcasting services. Amazon recently struck a multi-year deal with Inkblot Studios, one of Nigeria’s leading manufacturers with loans including cash crashes Wedding Feast and its continuation, to obtain global exclusive rights to its post-theater proposal. “Nigerian histories are truly some of the most exciting and thrilling in the world,” Ayanna Lonian, Director of Content Acquisition at Prime Video, said of the deal. The pact follows Netflix’s relationship with Nigerian producer EbonyLife, which will continue to bear fruit next year. International broadcasters are upgrading their local spheres in Africa to compete with local players including Showmax and MyCanal, and Disney + is expected to become the next US giant to enter local markets there in 2022. With VOD subscribers projected to triple across the continent in the next five years, Africa could become the next key battleground as subsidies begin to rise in other more mature markets. Arrives ASK ‘Desert Warrior’

MBC STUDIOS-JB Pictures-AGC Studios

Saudi Arabia, it could be argued, has been the leading country of international industry in 2021. While KAS has threatened to explode since cinemas reopened in 2017, 2021 was the year the country hosted its first international film and production festival numerous important in English. in the form of large budget action photos Desert warrior AND Kandaharas well as horror movie Cello. A government body estimated that in 2017 the Saudis spent $ 30 billion on entertainment and hospitality elsewhere in the Middle East. As the number of cinemas grows and events grow, a good chunk of that money has to be spent instead. Some insiders are even predicting that the controversial state could become a billion-dollar distribution market within the next few years. The growing number of international shootings and the star-studded Red Sea Festival (as well as a growing number of major sporting and music events) seem to indicate that concerns over the country’s desperate human rights record will not stop the rise of industry. Ask for this growth to continue in 2022. China? AP

What awaits China and Hollywood in 2022 is currently a vague, frustrating and yet somewhat fascinating question. Demonstrating a strong recovery in cinema, PRC in 2021 will be the number 1 global cashier market for the second year in a row. However, he could see the status return to North America next year. China was naked in 2021, allowing some studio titles through its coveted scrolls, but leaving a lot of potential on the table as it was stingy (or too late) with release dates and, in particular, did not approve any films with a Marvel character (from Black window to Eternals, Shang-Chi, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and so far, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which however has already spent $ 1 billion worldwide without that market). There are various theories as to why this happened, and there is also confusion. A recent article in the CPC spokesman Global Times accused Hollywood of “distorting the values ​​of ‘political correctness'” and “improper use of Chinese elements in their films.” He also asked clearly: Marvel movies? “While there is no consensus among observers as to when the situation changes, most agree it will need to if the market wants to maintain its dominance. and although it may be fully capable of producing domestic films earning over $ 500 million at home, without the Hollywood product, sources believe it will not be able to feed its ever-increasing number of screens in a post-pandemic world, meanwhile, it will be interesting to watch as the country takes to the global stage with the Beijing Winter Olympics in February (as the lucrative New Year K period will come inez and when, normally, there is a so-called interruption in imported films). Some countries have already engaged in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games over human rights issues, but are allowing their athletes to travel. For Hollywood, we are told, China remains a very important market, but a market that needs to find a fine line between what is politically important and what attitude it wants to have.

