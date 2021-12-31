COVID-19: Small gatherings, pre-testing best to avoid New Year, Sask spread. officials say





With New Year’s night and day, Saskatchewan officials offered their best advice on how to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Despite not imposing any collection restrictions, the Saskatchewan chief medical officer advised residents to have only up to 10 people in their home at a time and to keep those people confined to the same two to three families. Read more: Sask. reduces the demand for self-isolation, there are no collection restrictions coming to the province Instead of jumping from one place or house to another during the New Year, Dr. Saqib Shahab said residents should aim to stay in the same place or connect virtually. Shahab believes the broadcast on New Year’s night will be more comparable to the broadcast from Christmas gatherings, comparing it to October when the province saw more broadcasts after Halloween than after Thanksgiving. The story goes down the ad “I think we should do everything possible to keep the New Year celebration safe and we will see an increase (but) we should manage this increase and keep it as low as possible,” Shahab said during a update for COVID-19 on Thursday. .















Prime Minister Scott Moe also urged residents to take advantage of the quick test before leaving on Friday or Saturday. Trends COVID-19: Quebec restores night curfew, private gatherings banned as cases rise

Applications open for $ 300 per week benefits for COVID-19 in most provinces and territories Moe echoed Shahabs instructions to stay in an institution and wear a mask when not sitting at a table. Read more: Mississauga cancels New Year fireworks celebration amid Omicron Moe shared the personal story of a woman she knows to show why prompt testing, even when you have no symptoms, is important. The story goes down the ad (She) ran (a quick test) this morning on her way to the gym, no symptoms at all. The test was positive. (She) obviously did not go to the gym (and) canceled the other places she had for the day, Moe explained. Moe said in doing so, the woman avoided the possibility of transmitting COVID-19 to others. Our testing strategy is truly an offensive strategy as we look forward over the next number of weeks and months and to breaking the transmission of Omicron infections, Moe added.















COVID-19: Saskatchewan updates test instructions, reduces isolation period





