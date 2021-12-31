Schedule Kroger, Publix, Aldi, Hy-Vee

Last minute visit straight grocery before midnight? You may want to check the store schedule early.

Many of the country’s grocery stores, including Trader Joes, Costco and Publix, will close hours before the ball lands on New Year’s Eve. While many grocery stores will maintain regular store hours, some plan to close a few hours earlier than usual. Most non-grocery stores also have reduced hours on Fridays.

However, in general, grocery stores will open later than they used to Christmas night and will stay open New Year’s Day. Aldi, Costco, Trader Joe’s and Sam’s Club are among the stores closed on Saturday. (SeeNew Year’s shop schedule here.)

Most convenience stores, gas stations and pharmacies will also be open, but expect most pharmacies to close or be reduced on Fridays and Saturdays.

Grocery store schedule for New Year’s Eve

To help you plan your last minute to minute purchases, here are grocery store hours for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day. Check with your nearest location to confirm the hours as the hours may change. The pick-up time at the skirt can also be different from the store hours.

New Year’s Night Hours Acme Market

hours:From 7 am to 8 pm. Friday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Day.

More information:Acmemarkets.com

Albertsons New Year’s night hours

Schedule: Check for scheduled hours or closures at some locations on New Year’s night and New Year’s day.

More information:Albertsons.com

Aldi’s New Year’s night hours

Hours: Stores close at 19:00. Friday; closed on New Year’s day.

More information:Aldi.us

BJ Wholesale Club New Year Schedule

Hours: 9am to 7pm. New Year’s threshold; From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year.

More information:Bjs.com

Costco New Year Schedule

Hours:Most clubs open on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on New Year’s day.

More information:Costco.com/warehouse-locations

Fresh Market New Year Hours

Hours:Closes Friday at 8:00 p.m .; From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year.

More information:Thefreshmarket.com

Giant Food New Year Hours

Hours: All stores close on Fridays at 9pm; regular schedule on Saturday for New Year’s day.

More information:Giantfood.com

Giant Eagle New Year Hours

Hours: Close at 9pm. Friday; closing at 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

More information:Gianteagle.com

Harris Teeter New Year Hours

Schedule: Normal schedule on Fridays and Saturdays.

More information:Harristeeter.com

HE-BOYS OF THE NEW YEAR

Schedule: Regular schedule on Fridays and Saturdays.

More information:Heb.com

New Year Hy-Vee Schedule

Hours: Vary, but normal hours open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

More information:Hy-vee.com

New Year Schedule on Instacart

Schedule: Regular schedule on New Year’s night and New Year’s day, the company told USA TODAY.

More information:Instacart.com

Jewel-Osco New Year Hours

Hours: Closing 9 p.m. Friday; regular schedules on Saturday.

More information:Jewelosco.com

King Soopers New Year’s night hours

Schedule: Varies. Some stores will close early.

More information:Kingsoopers.com

Kroger’s New Year’s night hours

Schedule: Varies. Some stores will close early.

More information:Kroger.com

Meijer New Year’s night hours

Schedule: regular

More information:Meijer.com

New Year Hours Publix

Hours: Stores open on a regular basis and close at 9pm. Friday; hours vary on Saturday by division. Stores in the Jacksonville and Lakeland divisions close at 7 p.m., stores in the Miami Division close at 8 p.m., and stores in the Atlanta and Charlotte divisions close at 9 p.m.

More information:Publix.com

Ralphs New Year’s Hours

Hours:It varies. Some stores will close early.

More information:Ralphs.com

New Year Safeway Schedule

Schedule: Check for scheduled hours or closures at some locations on New Year’s night and New Year’s day.

More information:Safeway.com

Sam’s Club New Year Hours

Hours: Closing 18:00 Friday; closed on New Year’s day.

More information:Samsclub.com

New Year’s delivery schedule

Schedule: Vary

More information:Shipt.com

New Year cabbage clocks

Hours: 07:00 to 20:00. Friday; From 7 am to 10 pm on New Year’s Day.

More information:Sprouts.com

Aim for New Year’s night hours

Hours: 08:00 to 21:00. Friday; From 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. New Year.

More information:Target.com

Trader Joe’s New Year Hours

Hours: All shops close at 5pm; closed on New Year’s day.

More information:Traderjoes.com

Walmart New Year Hours

Hours: Regular opening, which for most stores is 6am to 11pm

More information:Walmart.com

Wegmans New Year Hours

Hours: Close at 20:00. Friday; shops open at 6 a.m. New Year’s Eve, except for one store in Brooklyn that opens at 7 p.m.

More information:Wegmans.com

New Year’s full meal hours

Hours: Vary, but many stores open from 7am to 9pm. Friday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday, however, some stores opened later.

More information:Wholefoodsmarket.com

Winn-Dixie New Year Hours

Hours: Open until 22:00. or regular closing time if earlier; normal New Year hours.

More information:Winndixie.com

More hours of grocery stores for the New Year

Bashas: Open until 21:00. Friday; New Year’s Day from 7am to 8pm.

Puppy foods: It varies.

Dillons:It varies.

Lion food: It varies.

English:Regular schedule.

Lidl: Closing on Friday at 7 p.m.; most stores closed on New Year’s Day, except for New York stores which are open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Lowes Foods:Regular schedule.

Natural Food: Stores close at 6:06 p.m. Friday; closed on New Year’s day.

Price rite:Stores will be open until 18:00 New Year; normal New Year hours.

Save A Lot: It varies.

Save Mart: Close at 22:00 Friday; Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Shaw’s: Closing at 21:00. Friday and Saturday.

ShopRite:The schedule changes.

Smart & Final: From 6am to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Stop & Blini: Stores close at 9pm on Friday; regular schedule on Saturday.

Tom Thumb: Regular schedule.

On top of friendly markets:Stores will close at 9pm New Year; the stores will reopen at 6am or regular New Year’s hours.

Vons: It varies.

Weis Markets:Stores close at 9pm on Friday; regular schedules on Saturday.

WinCo Foods: Regular schedule.

Grocery stores closed on New Year’s Day

New Year’s convenience stores open

The following chains have locations open on Fridays and Saturdays. The schedule may change.

Contributed: Marcia Greenwood, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle; Naomi Ludlow and Michelle Shen, USA TODAY

