BC once again breaks the daily case record with 4,383 new cases of COVID-19





BC health officials announced on Thursday 4,383 new cases of COVID-19 and another death. It is the second day in a row of the record number of daily cases in the province. In a written statement, the province said there are 17,357 active cases of people infected with BC disease A total of 211 people are in hospital, including 66 in intensive care. Overall, hospital admissions, which usually lag behind increases and decreases in new cases, are up 8.2 percent from last Thursday, when 195 people were hospitalized with the disease, and down about 29.6 percent from a month ago. previously when 300 people were in the hospital. The number of patients in intensive care has decreased by 12 percent from 75 a week ago and by 36.5 percent from a month ago when 104 people were in the ICU. The number of provincial deaths from the disease is now 2,420 out of 251,054 cases confirmed so far. The regional division of new cases is as follows: 2,319 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 7,940 total active cases and 777 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.

977 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 6,424 total active cases and 1,333 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.

501 new cases in Internal Health, where there are 1713 total active cases and 152 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.

460 new cases in Island Health, which has a total of 856 active cases and 548 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.

122 new cases in Northern Health, which has a total of 422 active cases and 13 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.

There are four new cases among people residing outside of Canada. There are 13 active outbreaks in long-term care, acute care and assisted living environments, with five new outbreaks reported in long-term care institutions at the Fraser health authority. The province has also declared an explosion at the Memorial Mission Hospital. Outbreaks of acute care include: Mission Memorial Hospital

Lions Gate Hospital As of Thursday, 91.9 percent of those 12 years and older in BC have received their first dose of the aCOVID-19 vaccine, 89.1 percent the second dose and 19.1 percent a third dose. Considering those five and above, 88 percent of people in BC had received a first injection and 82.9 percent a second dose. From 22-28 December, persons who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 15.8 per cent of cases and from 15-28 December they accounted for 54.7 per cent of hospital admissions, by province. To date, 9.36 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in BC, including 4.13 million second doses. The province delays returning to school BC is delaying the return to school for most K-12 students until January 10, the provinces announced on Wednesday. Henry said the schools will open as planned for the children of essential workers and those with special needs on Jan. 3 or 4. “Parents are encouraged to contact their school principal to make those adjustments,” said Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside. The announcement comes after cases of the Omicron variant growing in BC and tracking and testing of contacts reached maximum capacity during the holidays. Whiteside said a shaky approach would allow public health and education officials to assess the impact of the Omicron variant and plan for increased school safety measures.

