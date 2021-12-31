The PEI prime minister remains hopeful that 2022 will be a better year

Shortly before the end of 2020, Prince Edward Island’s Prime Minister Dennis King had said he was grateful for the position his province was in when it came to the COVID-19 pandemic and had hoped for a better 2021.

A year later, he says he thinks last year was better than the first nine months of the pandemic.

“But the way it ended up here with the rise of COVID and some of the potato crises we’re facing certainly does not look like 2021 was a tremendous success, but I certainly think it was better than 2020. And I Remain “always hoping that 2022 will be even better,” King said in an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Steve Murphy, which aired on December 22.

Asked if there was anything the Atlantic provinces could have done differently to slow the spread of COVID-19, King said it was “hard to say”.

“I really feel that all of us collectively, as provinces, have done our best to do our best,” King said. “I do not think we got everything right, but I think we did more right than wrong.”

King said he understands that many islanders are feeling frustrated, pandemic fatigue and even depression in some cases. He adds that his feelings are quite reflective of the vast majority of residents.

“I have gone from the depths of frustration, worry and anxiety, to elevated areas of excitement and hope, and now we are back to that despair again,” King explained. “So it was a roller coaster.”

King said he jokes with people, linking stress levels to hair color.

“I mean, look at my hair. They’ve been grinding significantly since you and I last last talked of course in this shape,” King Steve Murphy told. “But I remain hopeful that we will find a way through this, no matter how difficult it may be.”

King said the most important thing is for people to remain optimistic.

“It’s disappointing and I certainly understand that fatigue. We all feel it and I certainly feel it in this chair,” he said.

In December, a group of people gathered outside the home of Prince Edward Island’s public health chief to protest COVID-19 mandates.

King said the province’s chief physician, along with all the leading physicians across the country, are doing their job based on the science and facts that have been given to them.

He adds that if any disappointment is directed at someone, he should be at it.

“Level me. It has to be here and we’re going to deal with it. But I think it ‘s just an indication of the time. It’ s hard. People are frustrated and want to find a way to vent and so they’re done here Said King.

King said he agrees with other Navy executives that he is seeing resistance from more people when it comes to following public health guidelines.

“We still have a very high level of public support and adherence to protocols, for which we are grateful, but we all need to be realistic about what we are living through,” King said. “We have 22 months in this. We have asked people to do things and they have done it, and they do not seem to be taking full advantage of it. So this will continue to fade, I fully understand and look forward to it. this. “

King adds, until we get past the pandemic, it is important that Maritimers continue to follow public health guidelines and restrictions.

“I can promise you that we are all committed to get through this as quickly as we can and as safely as we can, and nothing has changed in that regard,” King said. “But man, it’s tedious to be dragged so long.”

PROHIBITION OF POTATO EXPORT

On Nov. 22, Canada suspended all deliveries of fresh potatoes from PEI to the United States after a potato mold wart was detected in two areas in the province.

The potato market in the United States is worth about $ 120 million a year for PEI

The federal government recently offered support, saying it would spend $ 28 million to help PEI farmers cope with a growing potato surplus.

King said he believes the way the potato situation was handled was inappropriate at times.

“I think the way this has been handled by the CFIA (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) has been challenged from the beginning. I think the wording at the outset ignited the situation and caused a lot of concern with our partners in the US,” he explained. “I’ve not been really happy yet that the information being shared from north to south is as complete and complete as it should be, and that’s a big disappointment. “I’m just trying to do what I can for the producers here.”

King adds that the potato ban is a billion-dollar affair for his province, for which he is unwilling to stand idly by and wait for a solution.

“I am trying to fight hard for him and I will not stop and I will not apologize for that,” he said. “I feel like we’re caught up in a bigger game somewhere. Regardless of whether its international diplomacy trade, it does not seem to make any sense to us on the ground why we would do that and take the extremes we’ve taken. So I “I have to believe there is something else at play here. I still do not understand what it is, but it makes no sense.”

King said he has learned a lot since meeting the prime minister.

“I know when we first had this discussion, they were talking about the need to take a break for potato seeds, which we did not completely agree with, but we thought, if this was the worst thing that we had to deal for a month. or two, that we might be able to afford it, “said King.” How it was blown out of it, I do not understand at all. “

King added that he is trying to meet with the prime minister again in the new year for another discussion on the potato crisis.

tourISm

Last year, King said his province was able to receive about 55 percent of tourism compared to the years before the COVID-19 pandemic, a number he says is better than he expected.

“But that means we are 45 percent, which is a big blow for us,” he said.

Kings said it would be beneficial for the PEI and the region if the island could return to a normal form when it comes to tourism and agriculture.