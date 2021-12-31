Explained: The rise of the Omicron in Maharashtra and what lies ahead

On December 4, Maharashtra unveiled its first patient with the new Covid B.1.1.529 or Omicron variant. In the last 26 days, the total number of Omicron cases, which is more contagious than Delta, the dominant variants during the second wave, and also has a higher immunity potential, has risen to 450 in the state since 30 December.

To add to the concern, ready one third of the samples were discovered with Omicron in Mumbai in the latest genome sequence report, which pointed to a possible transmission to the community, contributing to the doubling of Covid-19 cases within 24 hours.

Newspaper | Click to get the best explanations of the day in your inbox

As of December 28, Maharashtra reported 21.33% of India’s total number, the second highest after Kerala (25.66%).

A brief summary of the current transmission meaning of the Omicron variant.

How does Omicron differ from the Delta variant?

With the pandemic curve flattening, the total number of active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra fell to 7,555 on November 29, which was 4,94,032 on May 15. This gave hope for a possible endemic. But in the past month, active cases in Maharashtra have increased by 141% to 18,217 in number as recorded on December 30th.

Scientists attribute this blow to Omicron. On November 26, the World Health Organization declared it a disturbing variant because of its extreme level of adhesion and ability to circumvent the immunity of people secured through vaccination and past infection with Covid-19.

Omicron is a more transmissible variant than Delta which was already a more transmissible variant than Alpha, which was the dominant type when Delta was first reported, said Dr Lancelot Pinto, epidemiologist and pulmonologist at Hindu Hospital.

Omicron also has a faster incubation period (the time gap between someone who is exposed to the virus and then shows symptoms) than the Delta variants. This is also reflected in the 24-hour daily doubling rate in Mumbai. On December 29, the city reported 2,445 daily Covid-19 cases, which rose to 3,555 the next day.

However, reports around the globe show that the hospitalization rate in Omicron is lower than in the Delta variant, including the length of hospital stay and the need for additional oxygen therapy.

Symptoms of Omicron

It mainly causes mild symptoms which can be treated at home.

The dominant variant of Covid, Omicron, has different disease characteristics compared to the Alpha or Delta variants. International studies from South Africa or the United Kingdom show that the virus remains in the upper respiratory tract and does not penetrate lung tissue or cause coagulation disorders like its earlier variants Delta or Alpha. Therefore, Omicron is causing many upper respiratory tract symptoms like cold and flu, but not major lung complications. As a reason, we are observing a softened, mild version of the virus, which is highly contagious, said Dr. Hemlata Arora, senior consultant, infectious diseases, Nanavati Hospital.

Outstation passengers are being tested upon arrival at Mumbai Dadar station.

Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said, of the 327 Omicron patients detected in Mumbai so far, none sought support for oxygen. So now, the demand for oxygen among Omicron patients is almost zero, which is much higher in Delta patients.

Although symptoms are mostly common in both variants, in Delta variants the severity is more common with common symptoms such as headache, runny nose, sneezing, sore throat and loss of smell. While at Omicron, most patients have fatigue along with joint pain, cold and headache.

Currently patients admitted with Covid-19 infection have mild symptoms such as fever, runny nose, body aches and sore throat with dry cough, said Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology and Critical Care at Global Hospital, Mumbai.

How does the treatment protocol differ from the Delta variant?

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said last week that the treatment protocols for Omicron remain the same as for Delta and Covid-19.

However, due to the low severity of the disease, doctors are considering a new antiviral drug from MerckMolnupiravir to treat infections in the early stages. Also, doctors believe that monoclonal antibodies used effectively to treat high-risk patients so far may have less efficacy against Omicron.

A health worker collects a sample of a passenger to test for Covid-19, at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai. (PTI)

The new version of Sotrovimab Monoclonal Antibodies from GSK and Vir Biotech, which is currently not available in India, may be effective against the new variant. Common antibiotics and antifungals that have been used to treat severe or long-term Covid infections are not currently being used because of the mild severity, Dr Arora said.

Is Omicron heavier in children?

In recent years, it has been observed that a large number of children under the age of 18 are infected with Omicron in the US. As reported, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that the average seven-day daily hospitalizations among children between Dec. 21-27 increased by up to 58% nationwide compared. This has raised concerns among parents after a group of children were discovered with Covid-19 in the second wave.

Experts have said that since children under 18 are still unvaccinated, the rate of infection may be high with the opening of schools, but the fatality will be minimal.

A similar trend was observed in the second wave when more children became infected with Covid-19 compared to the first wave in the state. According to data provided by The Indian Express, between March and December 2020, a total of 67,110 children aged 0-10 were contracted with Covid-19 in Maharashtra, which rose to 1,36,975 in the second wave between January and August . this year. But fatality remained constant at 0.16%.

The rate of Covid infection has obviously increased in the pediatric population compared to the second wave. Currently, mainly adolescents and pre-adolescents are infected, who have not been vaccinated to date and do not have protective antibodies. However, the trend is not alarming and young patients have mild symptoms, Dr Arora said

Will the available vaccines along with the booster vaccines be effective?

As seen in the last two weeks, 80% of Omicron patients in Maharashtra are fully vaccinated. So the vaccines currently available may not be enough to stop the infection, but they do help reduce the severity of the disease.

Omicron due to its multiple mutation in its spike protein has developed the ability to conquer the immunity acquired through vaccination and previous infection. So cases of reinfection and advanced infection will rise in the third wave, said Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the Covid-19 working group.

In some cases, individuals with booster vaccines or as it is called the third vaccine have also been detected with Omicron. However, doctors have raised demands for the third dose to boost existing immunity.

The booster dose is a real must for first-line workers and the elderly. Although there is no definite increase in immunity with the new Omicron variant, all patients who become ill even now may not be as a result of the new variant. Thus, the booster will add some immunity, said Dr Sujit Chatterjee, CEO of LH Hiranandani Hospital.

What does the future hold for Maharashtra?

As recent findings of genome sequencing in the state show, the variant has already spread to the community level, so cases are likely to double faster.

Citizen-led Kasturba Gandhi Hospital in its last genome sequence found the presence of Omicron in 37.6% of sequence samples. Of the 375 samples listed by the community, 141 were discovered with Omicron in Mumbai. Whereas in the previous genome sequence, only 2% of the samples had Omicron.

Given Omicron’s transmission rate, the state can record a greater number of cases than the second wave. On April 4, Mumbai recorded over 11,000 cases, the highest one-day count since the pandemic began in March 2020. But according to forecasts, the daily number could go over 16,000 in Mumbai in the third wave forecast.

Dr Joshi said, Since the Omicron transmission rate is much higher than the Delta variant, the state will soon be drowned occasionally. But hospitalization would be smaller compared to Delta infection, which is a bigger killer. Within weeks, Omicron will replace Delta in 80-90% of patients.

However, the severity will be low, which will reduce the need for hospitalization. Despite the increase in cases, it is believed that healthcare facilities will not be overloaded as most patients will be gentle and able to receive treatment at home, he said.

As of Dec. 29, of the 14,887 beds, 12,927 (87%) were vacant in Mumbai. Of the 8,060 active cases on the same day, only 157 of the patients were critical, 4,352 were asymptomatic.

On Thursday, the Covid-19 State Task Force held a meeting where it was suggested to impose restrictions in the districts with a daily positivity rate of 10%. But it was opposed as due to the low rigidity, most of the beds are cheap and the oxygen demand is below 30 metric tons. The imposition of a new blockade will only be considered if the daily requirement for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tons in Maharashtra. So far, we are imposing certain restrictions to stop the gathering of the public, which is increasing the rate of transmission, said an official from the public health department.

Delta was the biggest killer, if Omicron dominates over Delta variants, it could mark the endemic, Dr Joshi said.