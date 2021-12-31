2021 in summary: A look back at the PEI stories that became titles

It was the second year the islanders faced a global pandemic, but it was also a year of hope after the first COVID-19 vaccines were made available to the public, with a return to normalcy on the horizon.

As 2021 draws to a close, CBC PEI is taking a look back at just a few of the stories that made headlines this year.

1. Housing

The hot housing market in PEI continued to skyrocket in 2021.

House prices have almost doubled in the last five years , giving sellers the upper hand and freezing of potential buyers .

The cost of rent on the island continued to grow as well . Rising rents, along with chronically low job vacancy rates, all exacerbated by the pandemic, left tenants across the PEI struggling to find a place to call home.

Chief of Public Health Dr. Heather Morrison received her COVID-19 vaccine at the Eastlink Center in Charlottetown on May 6, 2021. (Kirk Pennell / CBC)

Students arriving on the island to attend post-secondary institutions remained brawling , a woman on the island with a fixed income told CBC News she was facing the homeless and a family of seven members forced to live in a camp during the summer because they could not find a place to rent.

or basic campaigns aimed at helping tenants make sure they are not paying too much rent, as well as providing advice on challenging illegal rent increases, was launched in early 2021.

Housing advocates have long sought restrictions on short-term leases , especially in Charlottetown, which they argue is making it even harder for islanders finding long-term rents.

Krahina ka expressed support for the idea of ​​a lease register , but there is currently no such register.

2. The emergence of the COVID-19 vaccine

Large-scale distribution of PEI COVID-19 vaccine began in 2021, the first step towards reopening the province and removing some public health restrictions.

Most qualified islanders over the age of 18 were able to receive their first doses in the spring, following a campaign to vaccinate healthcare workers, the elderly over the age of 80, indigenous community members, and rotating workers. .

“I remember all the stories that every resident of the residential school told me. I remember all those who never got home. I’m sure to remember this day, “wrote Patricia Bourque, a member of the Mic’kmaq First Nation in PEI. (Submitted by Patricia Bourque)

Mass vaccination clinics started throughout the province , as all qualified islanders were asked to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Dennis King, Chief of Public Health Heather Morrison and Chief of Nursing Marion Dowling received all of their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in a mass clinic with the media present.

By the end of May, the province announced it was raising the schedule for qualified islanders to receive their second doses.

In the fall, the province announced a vaccine or test policy for those working with vulnerable populations and introduced the PEI Vax Pass, opening the door to restaurants and sporting events to increase their capacity and increase the number of gatherings at weddings and funerals. Vaccination rates increased after the announcement .

On Thursday, the PEI reported 169 new cases of COVID-19, setting a one-day record for new cases. As of Thursday, there were 680 active cases on the island.

3. Reconciliation

Calls for reconciliation with Canada’s indigenous communities took on a new urgency following the disturbing news that indigenous leaders in BC discovered what were believed to be the remains of 215 children at the base of a former residential school, the first in a series of similar school finds residential. across the country, reaching a total of several thousand potential wastes.

Indigenous community members staged an event with 215 pairs of children’s shoes at the foot of the controversial statue of John A. Macdonald in downtown Charlottetown in May. (Jane Robertson / CBC)

In June, the federal government announced the creation of a new federal holiday: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to be celebrated on September 30.PEI later announced that he would know the date as a provincial statutory holiday as well.

Catholic Diocese of Charlottetown posted a public apology for the role of the church in indigenous residential schools and some individual priests in the PEI did the same.

In July, Canadians marked Canada’s first day after the revelations. Mi’kmaw chiefs and communities at PEI encountered how to mark the tricky day , ultimately taking different approaches to celebrating and grieving.

In September, indigenous leaders addressed the provincial legislative committee for health and social development while the committee received an briefing on indigenous reconciliation. Each described their path to reconciliation and called on the province to take action.

In October, the province signed an agreement to transfer two plots of land to Lennox Island First Nation, an move that Chief Darlene Bernard called “a show of confidence.”

While there were no residential schools in PEI, survivors of the Indian day school on Lennox Island tell similar stories of abuse and trauma in the hands of teachers as well as Catholic priests and nuns.

Until recently, day school students were excluded from initiatives to repair damage belts imposed on indigenous communities by the federal government under the authority of the Indian Act. Now, hundreds of Mi’kmaq in PEI are preparing claims for compensation for the abuse they suffered in day schools on the island.

Until every single Canadian learns and accepts the truths, we will never agree. – Patricia Bourque

The discovery of unmarked graves sparked a national conversation and a national appreciation of the abuse suffered by indigenous Canadians.

Some members of the Mi’kmaw community in PEI hopefully raising awareness is only the first step .

“I know in PEI, what we need is healing,” Judy Clark, a senior at Prince Edward Island University, told CBC News. “We need a healing lodge. We need a place where we can go to be healed.”

The children of survivors from residential and day schools are left to face the legacy left behind.

Sisters Madlene and Shanna Sark, whose father Gilbert (Tommy) Sark died in 2013, are working to keep alive his memory and history through art. Their project, Unweaving Living Knowledge, is a tribute to a life shaped by residential schools, the reservation system, the Scoop of the sixties, and a fierce determination to keep Mi’kmaw traditions alive. It is a story told by many people on the island.

Patricia Bourque, member of Micmac’s First Nation at PEI, wrote an essay for CBC PEI on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, describing her complex feelings for the new holiday. “Until every single Canadian learns and accepts the truth, we will never agree,” she wrote.

4. The controversy over the statue of Sir John A.

Amid growing calls for reconciliation across the country this year, a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald prominently located on the corner of Queen Street and Victoria Row in downtown Charlottetown became the subject of heated debate.

Indigenous groups called on the city to remove or change the art installation , citing Macdonald’s role in creating Canada’s residential schools. The statue was devalued and reversed several times while the city considered its position.

In early May, the city council voted to keep the statue with some changes intended to tell “the true story of this individual and begin to address the trauma that his presence continues to perpetuate,” including new signage and closing of the area so that the statue can no longer be used as a photo option.

Nicolle Hogan and Scott Wilson, two of Bob and Margi Wilson’s three children, appear in this photo taken June 2, 2021, in Cumberland, PEI (Sara Fraser / CBC)

But a few weeks later, after the discovery of the mass grave in BC, the council voted unanimously for the permanent removal of the statue .

Less than 24 hours later, the statue was removed .

5. Medical assistance in death

the story of an island couple who used medically assisted death “come out on their own terms” also became headlines in 2021 as the couple’s children made the difficult decision to share their story.

Bob Wilson, 71, and his wife Margi, 73, died on the same day May 25, 2021 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. They planned it that way.

Doctors told Wilsons’s three children that they would be the first couple in PEI to use medical assistance to die (MAID) at the same time.

Although their parents treated their deaths privately, Scott Wilson and Nicolle Hogan agreed to speak with CBC News to celebrate their parents’ bravery and try to reduce any stigma surrounding MAID.

“He wanted to go with his love,” Scott said at the time. “The pain of not going with him would have broken him.”