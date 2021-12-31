Quiz

Many things happened in 2021. Test your foreign policy knowledge with our year-end news quiz.


Locals tested for COVID-19 at a free test site in Farrag Square as coronavirus cases rise in Washington on Dec. 21.

Locals tested for COVID-19 at a free test site in Farrag Square as coronavirus cases rise in Washington on Dec. 21. Alex Wong / Getty Images

December 31, 2021, 7:00 p.m.

What happened in the world this year? Test your memory with our 2021 summary news quiz!

1. The leaders of the Persian Gulf started the year 2021 by lifting the blockade on which country?




2. A February 1 coup in Myanmar resulted in the arrest and trial of which leader?




3. Russians protested earlier this year after opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to several years in prison. What chemical agent was used to poison Navalny a year ago?




4. Former United States President Donald Trump was acquitted in his second dismissal trial in February. How many Republican senators joined the Democrats in voting to condemn him?




5. What is the name of the container ship that remained stranded in the Suez Canal for a week in March?




6. Most of the world was vaccinated against COVID-19 this year. Which vaccine manufacturer was the first to receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration?




7. A new European football league was announced in April, but was then quickly abandoned after sparking massive outrage among fans. What was the name of the already extinct groups?




8. Violence erupted between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza in May. How long did the fighting last?




9. Performers from which nation won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest?




10. In a vote marred by fraud, did Syrian President Bashar al-Assad win re-election in May by what percentage of the vote?




11. In June, Pedro Castillo was elected president of which Latin American country?




12. Protests erupted in South Africa in July following the imprisonment of which former president on corruption charges?




13. Which of the following was not a new Olympic sport introduced at this year’s Tokyo Games?




14. The anti-government protests that engulfed Cuba in July are thought to have originated in which city near Havana?




It took just 10 days for the Taliban to take control of Afghanistan in August after the US military withdrew from the country. What was the first provincial capital to fall into the group?




16. Which German politician succeeded longtime leader Angela Merkel as chancellor in December?




17. Which country of the British Commonwealth became an independent republic in 2021?




18. This year, Pandora Papers revealed details of how the rich and powerful hide their money around the world. Which of the following pop stars was among those implicated?




19. As talks over Iran’s nuclear deal dragged on this year, who took over as Tehran’s chief negotiator?




20. Which of the following was not a real diplomatic brawl that happened in 2021?




You scored

You scored

Perfection! You are a professional who needs the in-depth knowledge provided in the Situation Report, our bulletin on national security and defense.

Nina Goldman is the Deputy Editor of Copies at Foreign policy. Tweet: @goldmannk

