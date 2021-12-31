Quiz
Many things happened in 2021. Test your foreign policy knowledge with our year-end news quiz.
December 31, 2021, 7:00 p.m.
What happened in the world this year? Test your memory with our 2021 summary news quiz!
Do you have any comments? Email[email protected]to let me know your thoughts.
What happened in the world this year? Test your memory with our 2021 summary news quiz!
1. The leaders of the Persian Gulf started the year 2021 by lifting the blockade on which country?
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Where did he go
iraq
2. A February 1 coup in Myanmar resulted in the arrest and trial of which leader?
Min Aung Hlaing
Myint Swe
Kyaw Moe Tun
Aung San Suu Kyi
3. Russians protested earlier this year after opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to several years in prison. What chemical agent was used to poison Navalny a year ago?
Novichok
Polonium
Arsenic
SAR
4. Former United States President Donald Trump was acquitted in his second dismissal trial in February. How many Republican senators joined the Democrats in voting to condemn him?
0
2
7
13
5. What is the name of the container ship that remained stranded in the Suez Canal for a week in March?
Given sometimes
Always soft
Ever golden
Find it sometimes
6. Most of the world was vaccinated against COVID-19 this year. Which vaccine manufacturer was the first to receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration?
modern
Pfizer / BioNTech
AstraZeneca
Johnson & Johnson
7. A new European football league was announced in April, but was then quickly abandoned after sparking massive outrage among fans. What was the name of the already extinct groups?
Superleague
Mega League
Ultra League
Jumbo League
8. Violence erupted between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza in May. How long did the fighting last?
2 months
4 days
3 weeks
11 days
9. Performers from which nation won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest?
Spain
Puffin Island
Cyprus
Ital
10. In a vote marred by fraud, did Syrian President Bashar al-Assad win re-election in May by what percentage of the vote?
59 percent
74 percent
88 percent
95 percent
11. In June, Pedro Castillo was elected president of which Latin American country?
PERU
Honduras
Chile
Cuba
12. Protests erupted in South Africa in July following the imprisonment of which former president on corruption charges?
Cyril Ramaphosa
Kgalema Motlanthe
Thabo Mbeki
Jacob Zuma
13. Which of the following was not a new Olympic sport introduced at this year’s Tokyo Games?
Skateboarding
Judo
Sport climbing
Karaite
14. The anti-government protests that engulfed Cuba in July are thought to have originated in which city near Havana?
Bejucal
San Antonio de los Baos
Baracoa Beach
Santa Cruz del Norte
It took just 10 days for the Taliban to take control of Afghanistan in August after the US military withdrew from the country. What was the first provincial capital to fall into the group?
Zaranj
Bamiyan
Ghazni
Jalalabad
16. Which German politician succeeded longtime leader Angela Merkel as chancellor in December?
Olaf Scholz
Armin Laschet
Annalena Baerbock
Christian Lindner
17. Which country of the British Commonwealth became an independent republic in 2021?
FIJI
Mauritius
Guyana
Barbados
18. This year, Pandora Papers revealed details of how the rich and powerful hide their money around the world. Which of the following pop stars was among those implicated?
Rihanna
Madonna
Cher
Shakira
19. As talks over Iran’s nuclear deal dragged on this year, who took over as Tehran’s chief negotiator?
Mohammad Mokhber
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Ali Bagheri
Ibrahim Raisi
20. Which of the following was not a real diplomatic brawl that happened in 2021?
Croatia and Italy quarreled over dessert wine.
Chilean and Argentine envoys fought for the campaigns.
A Belgian farmer violated a centuries-old treaty with France.
North and South Korea were offended by a Japanese curry dish.
You scored
It’s a big world out there! Stay up to date with global events by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policymain daily newsletter.
You scored
Perfection! You are a professional who needs the in-depth knowledge provided in the Situation Report, our bulletin on national security and defense.
Do you have any comments? Email[email protected]to let me know your thoughts.
Nina Goldman is the Deputy Editor of Copies at Foreign policy. Tweet: @goldmannk