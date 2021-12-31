



Quiz Many things happened in 2021. Test your foreign policy knowledge with our year-end news quiz.









Locals tested for COVID-19 at a free test site in Farrag Square as coronavirus cases rise in Washington on Dec. 21. Alex Wong / Getty Images December 31, 2021, 7:00 p.m. What happened in the world this year? Test your memory with our 2021 summary news quiz! Do you have any comments? Email[email protected]to let me know your thoughts. What happened in the world this year? Test your memory with our 2021 summary news quiz! 1. The leaders of the Persian Gulf started the year 2021 by lifting the blockade on which country? Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Where did he go

iraq 2. A February 1 coup in Myanmar resulted in the arrest and trial of which leader? Min Aung Hlaing

Myint Swe

Kyaw Moe Tun

Aung San Suu Kyi 3. Russians protested earlier this year after opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to several years in prison. What chemical agent was used to poison Navalny a year ago? Novichok

Polonium

Arsenic

SAR 4. Former United States President Donald Trump was acquitted in his second dismissal trial in February. How many Republican senators joined the Democrats in voting to condemn him? 0

2

7

13 5. What is the name of the container ship that remained stranded in the Suez Canal for a week in March? Given sometimes

Always soft

Ever golden

Find it sometimes 6. Most of the world was vaccinated against COVID-19 this year. Which vaccine manufacturer was the first to receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration? modern

Pfizer / BioNTech

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson 7. A new European football league was announced in April, but was then quickly abandoned after sparking massive outrage among fans. What was the name of the already extinct groups? Superleague

Mega League

Ultra League

Jumbo League 8. Violence erupted between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza in May. How long did the fighting last? 2 months

4 days

3 weeks

11 days 9. Performers from which nation won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest? Spain

Puffin Island

Cyprus

Ital 10. In a vote marred by fraud, did Syrian President Bashar al-Assad win re-election in May by what percentage of the vote? 59 percent

74 percent

88 percent

95 percent 11. In June, Pedro Castillo was elected president of which Latin American country? PERU

Honduras

Chile

Cuba 12. Protests erupted in South Africa in July following the imprisonment of which former president on corruption charges? Cyril Ramaphosa

Kgalema Motlanthe

Thabo Mbeki

Jacob Zuma 13. Which of the following was not a new Olympic sport introduced at this year’s Tokyo Games? Skateboarding

Judo

Sport climbing

Karaite 14. The anti-government protests that engulfed Cuba in July are thought to have originated in which city near Havana? Bejucal

San Antonio de los Baos

Baracoa Beach

Santa Cruz del Norte It took just 10 days for the Taliban to take control of Afghanistan in August after the US military withdrew from the country. What was the first provincial capital to fall into the group? Zaranj

Bamiyan

Ghazni

Jalalabad 16. Which German politician succeeded longtime leader Angela Merkel as chancellor in December? Olaf Scholz

Armin Laschet

Annalena Baerbock

Christian Lindner 17. Which country of the British Commonwealth became an independent republic in 2021? FIJI

Mauritius

Guyana

Barbados 18. This year, Pandora Papers revealed details of how the rich and powerful hide their money around the world. Which of the following pop stars was among those implicated? Rihanna

Madonna

Cher

Shakira 19. As talks over Iran’s nuclear deal dragged on this year, who took over as Tehran’s chief negotiator? Mohammad Mokhber

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Ali Bagheri

Ibrahim Raisi 20. Which of the following was not a real diplomatic brawl that happened in 2021? Croatia and Italy quarreled over dessert wine.

Chilean and Argentine envoys fought for the campaigns.

A Belgian farmer violated a centuries-old treaty with France.

You scored It's a big world out there! Stay up to date with global events by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policymain daily newsletter. You scored Perfection! You are a professional who needs the in-depth knowledge provided in the Situation Report, our bulletin on national security and defense.

