Increasing COVID-19 cases reduces first-line workforce

WINNIPEG –

The Manitoba government is seeking to reduce waiting times for buffers and COVID-19 results by opening a new testing site and using the capacity of the federal laboratory, a government spokesman said Thursday.

While the details are unclear at this point, it comes as jobs struggle to keep their businesses operating amid a rapidly growing COVID-19 case.

Kevin Schmidt, co-owner of Downtown Family Foods, is doubling as a food delivery driver this week.

The increase in cases involving the community and jobs has sidelined some of the store staff.

They were about 20 percent of our staff and were not a big place, so four or five people were missing, Schmidt said.

Some are isolated while awaiting the result of a COVID-19 test.

Many Manitobans are waiting for days for results because the demand for testing exceeds the current capacity of the provinces.

People are taking precautions to go get tested and with the test delay, they may be negative but now they will not know for three or four or five days, Schmidt said.

A Manitoba government spokesman told CTV News that the province is seeking to open a new testing site in the northwestern part of the city and access further capacity of the federal laboratory to reduce waiting times.

Staff will be added to existing test sites as needed, but site staff is not the main limiting factor, the spokesman said. Furthermore, a reminder that only Manitobans experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, cold or flu should require testing. If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, you should be isolated and use the online examination tool or call Health Links for further information on isolation and to see if you should be tested.

To speed things up, the province has already started issuing rapid antigen tests in some countries instead of administering a PCR test. The Manitoba government said it is also seeking to add faster test distribution sites with an increased supply of tests expected in the new year.

But it may be too late for businesses that are struggling with staff right now.

All retailers have been affected by the significant increase in active cases in this province, said John Graham, director of government relations for the Retail Council of the Prairie Region of Canada.

Graham said longer waiting times for testing combined with the 10-day isolation requirement for people who test positive have led to staffing challenges.

He said Saskatchewan residents are moving to reduce the isolation period from 10 days to five for fully vaccinated, asymptomatic people who test positive is welcome news. And other expected provinces will follow suit, Graham said.

That in itself would be beneficial if it is the safe and responsible thing to do, Graham said.

When asked if any retailer expects employees to prove they are positive by doing a PCR test after a quick test, Graham said most employers understand that this may not be feasible.

There is indeed a sense that access to those quick tests is challenging and the waiting line at public centers is long, Graham said.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 832, a union representing 19,000 workers, including food and retail staff, said messages to reduce contacts and work from home are important, but not available to everyone.

We must grow and fight to protect those in the front line who do not have this opportunity and are providing essential services to the Manitobans, said a statement from Marie Buchan, UFCW Local 832s treasury secretary.

The union is urging the province to prioritize front-line workers in delivering COVID tests at home and to set and enforce capacity limits for all retail locations in Manitoba.

The Manitoba government said employers are encouraged to work with their employees to find alternative arrangements while awaiting test results.

The government said employers could access financial assistance through the Manitoba Pandemic Sick Leave program, which provides employers with up to $ 600 per employee for a full five days of COVID-19-related sick leave.