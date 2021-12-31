Stand News Raid: Hong Kong Chief Justice says foreign critics of journalists’ arrests violate international law

Hong Kong Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng has said criticism from foreign politicians and organizations for arresting Stand News-linked figures is unfounded and in clear violation of international law. On Wednesday, arrests and raids on the newspaper’s already missing offices drew condemnation from the United Nations, the European Union as well as other countries including the US, Germany and Canada.

< class=""> Stand News Home on December 28, 2021, the day before it closed. The main story had to do with Apple Daily news executives, who were given an additional charge of conspiracy to publish rebel material, the same charge they now face. Photo: Wayback Machine.

The seven-year-old pro-democracy digital media outlet saw seven people associated with it arrested by national security police for allegedly plotting to publish rebel material, including its editor-in-chief, the former editor-in-chief, his wife, and four ish. directors.

International punishment

The police operation prompted several countries and international bodies to issue statements condemning the arrests. But on Friday, Cheng dismissed their comments, saying their demands for the release of media figures were appalling.

< class=""> Teresa Cheng at the Legal Ceremony Opening Ceremony 2021. Photo: GovHK.

Such demands are not only a grave disregard for the rule of law, but are also flagrantly contrary to international law and the basic principle of non-interference, she wrote in a blog post.

Freedom of speech and of the press are guaranteed in the city, but are not absolute and are subject to restrictions under the law, which are necessary for the protection of national security and public order, she wrote. It is indisputable that the free flow of information in accordance with the law has always been respected in Hong Kong.

< class=""> Stand News editor-in-chief Patrick Lam was arrested by national security police on Wednesday. File photo: Candice Chau / HKFP.

In response to the Stand News arrests, the UN Office of Human Rights said in a statement that it was concerned by the extremely rapid closure of civic space and the media for Hong Kong civil society to speak and express itself freely. Reuters. reported.

Over 50 civil society groups have disbanded this year, following the implementation of national security law.

The European Union’s foreign service also condemned Wednesday’s police operation, saying media freedom is essential to the Basic Law and a country, two systems: Raid against [Stand News] and the arrest of seven people marks a further deterioration in press freedom in Hong Kong, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said in a Twitter post.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said the country is deeply concerned about the arrests, which included Canadian citizen and pop singer Denise Ho, one of the former Stand News board members. Canada will always stand up to support democracy and freedom of the press, she wrote in a Twitter post on Thursday.

UK Secretary of State Amanda Milling, also on Twitter, said the country condemns the restriction on the city’s media freedom, as the arrests further erode the city’s freedom of speech.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to stop targeting the city’s independent media and to immediately release those arrested and charged.

Journalism is not rebellion, Blinken said in a statement Wednesday. By silencing the independent media, [Peoples Republic of China] and local authorities undermine Hong Kong’s credibility and stability. A secure government that is not afraid of the truth embraces the free press.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinatha se that those who endanger national security under the guise of journalism are the black sheep that tarnish the freedom of the press and will bear responsibility in accordance with the law.

< class=""> Stand News Deputy Editor-in-Chief Ronson Chan was seen again in the Stand News office shortly after his release on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. File File: Candice Chau / HKFP.

Meanwhile, city chief adviser Ronny Tong said told RTHK that the news media can choose not to interview, or leave out, what the respondents said as fugitives, if they do not support their ideas or do not want to break the law. Echoing the government’s stance, Tong said the arrests did not affect freedom of the press in the city.

In my opinion, the court did not order the closure of Stand News, but they decided to stop operating, he said. Their decision led some to believe it was the police who shut down their website or ordered them to shut down and affected media freedom. This view is wrong.

Police confiscated news media computers and HK $ 61 million in assets on Wednesday. By 16:00 the firm said it was closed.

Stand News is the second pro-democracy newspaper to appear in recent months. In June, Apple Daily was founded by media mogul Jimmy Lai, who is now in jail facing national security charges closed after 26 years in operation following a round of arrests and the freezing of $ 18 million HK assets.

Editor-in-Chief in court

Parent company Stand News, its acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam and his predecessor Chung Pui-kuen were indicted on Thursday, on condition they were both denied.

< class=""> Former Acting Editor-in-Chief of Stand News, Patrick Lam, was spotted by national security police on December 28, 2021. Photo: Supplied.

Patrick Lam, 34, was hospitalized after arrest due to high blood pressure and was absent from parole proceedings Thursday. Appearing in court Friday morning, Lam told a judge he understood his allegations, CitizenNews reports.ed.

He is accused of conspiring together with other defendants to publish or reproduce rebel publications with the intent to incite hatred, contempt or incite resentment and resentment against the authorities.

During the process, Lam made hand gestures resembling a heart shape and an OK sign towards the public gallery filled with former newspaper employees already closed. It is said that Lam shed tears.

Under the limitations of court reporting, written and transmitted reports are limited to including only the outcome of the parole procedure, the name of the person applying for parole and his or her representation, and the offense in question.