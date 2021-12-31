International
Trinity International may Brescia at the opening of the OCU Dunn Hospitality Group Classic
OAKLAND CITY The most distant team overcame a distant disadvantage to win Wednesday night’s opening game of the Dunn Hospitality Group Classic at Oakland City Universitys Johnson Center.
Trinity International, whose Trojans traveled 302 miles from the Chicago suburbs, Deerfield, Ill., Overcame a 10-0 deficit in the first three minutes to beat Kyens-based Owensboro, Brescia. 95-82. They reached a record 8-8 on Thursday afternoon against host Mighty Oaks in the Classic which was cut from four teams to three and from four games to two when the Lawrence Techs team was quarantined due to Coronavirus.
For the same reason, Trinity International coach Greg Miller was quarantined. Associate coach Quintin Garrison led the team that strengthened a 16-16 draw four minutes later, leading 44-43 in the first half and leaving 51-49 before going on to make it 10-0 to take a lead that was not exceeded.
We settled, said Garrison, who said Miller is keen to return when the Cougars open the 2022 portion of their program next Wednesday awaiting Cardinal Stritch.
This was our first post-Christmas game after five days off. After those early upheavals, we played our style both in attack and defense. When we were going from area to person-to-people and going back-and-forth with those defenses in the second half, we threw Brescia out.
The Bearcats, on the floor where they fell 62-60 at the OCU on December 16, returned home with a 4-9 record under first-year coach Sarah Gayler, the first lady to lead a National Association of Interuniversity Athletics (NAIA) . basketball team.
We came out strong, but our roster has been reduced from 15 to 8, in part because two players were contracted with COVID, Gayler said.
Of our eight, six are first-year students and two are seniors. Two of our subscribers were playing in their first college game. Our other clerk, in his first two games at the university, played only four minutes in total.
When they started to change the defense, they caught us careless. We were confused.
In the first half, which the Trojans led 44-43, when junior 6-footer Diamond Presniakovas made a row 30 seconds left, they held the Bearcats from the free kick. They took a 52-51 lead with less than 17 minutes left when second-seeded Jack Kahoun 6-3 hit a hat-trick and they never left.
Six-seven-year-old Leon Williams, shooting 10-for-14 away, all by two points, scored 23 points and 11 high rebounds for the team. Presniakovas, 9 to 12 from the field, scored 20 while playing only 17 minutes. Six-legged Sterling Brown, 6-of-9 away, including 4-of-7 in threes, scored 18. Kahoun hit 15, all in 5-of-12 trey shots, while senior 6-1 Brandon McQueen scored 10. First Six Foot starter Kyonte Thomas gave McQueens five assists with seven assists.
Brescia fell despite a 24-point high score from first-year student Tay Smith 6-3, who hit 10 of 21 overall and 4 of 10 from distance. Six-four junior Jeremy Stewart had 17 points and 7 rebounds. 6-footer Michael Caswell scored 16 with two rebounds. Six-two first-time student John Saenz scored 14 and took a top 12 jump for Stewarts 7 and 5 for Smith, 6-3 for youth Andres Peralta-Werns and 6-0 under Tre Pillow.
The latter scored 10 points, which means that each team had five double-digit scorers. The Bearcats fell despite 36-to-69 (52.2%), including 7-by-22 (31.8%) in threes. Trinity International took 36 rebounds against Brescia 35. And while the Trojans shot just 11 of 21 (52.4%) in free kicks, they crossed the Bearcats 11-3 from the line, the latter team had just 6 attempts.
Brescia could be back to play in Classic 2022. Asked if it flows as a comeback, Gayler said: Of course.
