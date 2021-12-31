International
Good departure for 2021: New Year celebrations around the world closed for the second year in a row
Good departure for 2021. Let 2022 bring new hopes.
It was a common feeling on Friday as people around the world prepared to celebrate the new year.
In many countries, plans for the New Year celebrations were silenced or canceled for the second year in a row due to an increase in coronavirus infections, this time driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Even before it hit Omicron, many people were happy to say goodbye to a severe second year of the pandemic.
But so far, at least, Omicron’s growth has not resulted in the same levels of hospitalizations and deaths as previous outbreaks, especially among vaccinated people providing a glimmer of hope for 2022.
People are discouraged from gathering
New Zealand was one of the first places to celebrate the New Year with a low light display projected on Auckland landmarks, including the Sky Tower and Harbor Bridge. This replaced the traditional display of fireworks. While there has not yet been any spread in the omicron community in New Zealand, authorities still wanted to discourage crowd gathering.
Australia continued with its celebrations despite an outbreak in cases of the virus. Thousands of fireworks lit up the sky over Sydney Harbor Bridge and the Opera House at midnight in a spectacular display.
Hours before the festivities began, Australian health authorities reported a record 32,000 new cases of the virus, many of them in Sydney. Due to the increase, the crowds were much smaller than in the years before the pandemic, when up to 1 million entertainers would gather in the interior of Sydney.
‘A numbness has entered’
In Japan, writer Naoki Matsuzawa said he would spend the next few days cooking and distributing food to the elderly because some shops would close. He said vaccinations had made people less worried about the pandemic, despite the new variant.
“A numbness has started and we have no more fear,” said Matsuzawa, who lives in Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo. “Some of us have started to take it for granted that it will not happen to me.”
Like many others, Matsuzawa hopes life will improve in 2022.
“I hope the restrictions can be lifted,” he said.
Across Japan, many people planned to make New Year’s trips to spend time with their families. On New Year’s night, people gathered in temples and shrines, most of them wearing masks.
Some seemed to be fleeing from the fear of the virus, however, eating and drinking vigorously in central Tokyo and flocking to the shops, celebrating not only the holidays but a sense of joy for liberation from the recent limitations of the virus.
Asia-Pacific first to introduce new year
In the South Korean capital, Seoul, the annual New Year’s ring ceremony was canceled for the second year in a row due to an increase in cases.
Officials said a pre-recorded video of this year’s ringtone ceremony would be broadcast online and on television. The ceremony had previously received tens of thousands of people. Last year’s cancellation was the first since the ceremony began in 1953.
South Korean authorities also planned to close many beaches and other tourist attractions along the east coast, which are usually filled with people hoping to catch the first birth of the year on New Year’s Day. On Friday, South Korea said it would extend the strict distance rules for another two weeks.
In India, millions of people were planning to celebrate the New Year from their homes, with overnight curfews and other restrictions removing noise from celebrations in major cities, including New Delhi and Mumbai.
Authorities have imposed restrictions to keep entertainers away from restaurants, hotels, beaches and bars amid an increase in omicron-driven cases.
But some countries, including Goa, a tourist paradise, and Hyderabad, an information technology hub, have been spared the night-time siege thanks to fewer infections, though other restrictions still apply.
Many Indonesians were also abandoning their usual celebrations for a quieter evening at home, as the government banned many New Year celebrations. In Jakarta, fireworks displays, parades and other large gatherings were banned, while restaurants and shopping malls were allowed to remain open but under tight siege.
In Hong Kong, about 3,000 people planned to attend a New Year’s concert with local celebrities, including the Mirror boys band. The concert will be the first major New Year’s event held since 2018, as events were canceled in 2019 due to political squabbles and last year due to a pandemic.
China cancels events
In China, the Shanghai government canceled events including an annual light show along the downtown Huangpu River that typically attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators.
There were no plans for public celebrations in Beijing, where famous temples have been closed or have had limited access since mid-December. The government has urged people to avoid leaving the Chinese capital if possible and requires tests for travelers coming from areas with infections.
Renowned temples in China’s eastern cities, Nanjing, Hangzhou and other major cities canceled traditional New Year ceremonies and urged the public to stay away.
But in Thailand, authorities were allowing New Year’s Eve festivities and fireworks displays to continue, albeit with strict security measures in place. They hoped to slow the spread of the Omicron variant while also mitigating the blow to the country’s damaged tourism sector. Instead, New Year’s night prayers, which are usually held in Buddhist temples around Thailand, will be held online.
In the Philippines, a powerful typhoon two weeks ago wiped out the basic necessities of tens of thousands of people before New Year’s Eve. More than 400 were killed by Typhoon Rai and at least 82 remain missing. Half a million homes were damaged or destroyed.
Leahmer Singson, a 17-year-old mother of one, lost her home in a fire last month, and then the typhoon blew up her temporary wooden hut in Cebu City. She will spend the New Year with her husband, who works in a glass and aluminum factory, and her one-year-old baby in a dilapidated tent on an open coastal spot where hundreds of other families set up small tents out of rubbish. , rice bags and tarpaulins. to protect from rain and sun.
Asked what she wanted for the new year, Singson had a simple wish: “I hope we do not get sick.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/new-year-s-eve-pandemic-1.6301280
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]