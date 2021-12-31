Hospital admissions are rising thanks to Omicron, but future impact is uncertain: experts – National

Unprecedented levels of COVID-19 across Canada are boosting hospitalizations and threatening once again many provincial health care systems.

However, experts say it is too early to say how much hospitalization could increase in the coming days and weeks. With testing capacity at its breaking point and data still coming in for Omicron stiffness, they say modeling this latest wave will require updating their methodology.

“We are flying blind,” said Caroline Colijn, a professor of mathematics at Simon Fraser University who modeled the pandemic in British Columbia.

“There is a good chance that by the time we have a clearer picture of where we are and where we can go, we may be in the middle of a big situation for the healthcare system.”

Hospital admissions have always been a belated indicator in pandemics, with an increase in patient admissions usually coming weeks after cases begin to increase.

This last wave, driven by Omicron was no different. As cases began to rise significantly in early December, the number of hospital cases began to rise two weeks later.

There are now over 2,700 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, including nearly 500 in intensive care, a first-time first last October.

The increase was driven mainly by Ontario and Quebec, where the number of cases exceeded 10,000 per day. In Quebec alone, hospital admissions have doubled in just one week, with 939 patients receiving care as of Thursday.

But the sudden rise in laboratory-confirmed infections – including 39,700 on Thursday – has created a perfect storm of unpredictability for what happens next.

Because Omicron has proven to be much more transmissible, testing capacity has been pushed to the limit, with health officials warning that the count of official cases is likely to be a small number. And with rapid home testing becoming more prevalent, not all positive test results are reported in public health, creating data gaps.

Meanwhile, research suggests that Omicron may not lead to as many hospitalizations as the heavier Delta variant. An Ontario Public Health Study published Thursday found that, on average, the risk of hospitalization or death was 54 percent lower in Omicron cases than in Delta cases.

The problem, Colijn points out, is that fewer opportunities for hospitalization may not be good news if cases are erupting at the current pace.

“Even with a lower hospitalization rate, if you have 20,000, 30,000 cases a day or more, it is still potentially sending a lot of people to the hospital,” she said.

















The modeling that has been launched so far is not good for the rest of the country. The research institute reporting to the Quebec government said Thursday that its modeling predicts “significant increases in new hospital admissions and subsequent occupancy of regular and intensive care beds over the next three weeks”.

The National Institute of Excellence en sante et en social services said its models show there could be between 1,600 and 2,100 COVID-19 patients outside intensive care units over the next three weeks. He said there may also be between 300 and 375 ICU patients during that period.

The most horrific scenarios – 2,100 regular COVID-19 patients and 375 ICU patients – would surpass anything recorded during previous pandemic waves.

Provinces have also begun to report a growing number of health care workers testing positive for COVID-19, forcing them to isolate themselves and leave hospitals where they are needed.

At least one hospital in Ontario, Queensway Carleton in Ottawa, said Wednesday would slow down some services after 40 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Quebec and Ontario this week shortened the isolation period for those workers from 10 days to seven to prevent staff shortages. Manitoba and British Columbia have said they are considering similar moves, while Alberta announced it would allow unvaccinated health workers to return to work, provided they undergo rigorous testing.

Daniel Coombs, an epidemiology modeling expert at the University of British Columbia, points out that although Omicron pushes infections toward the sky, the Delta variant remains widespread across the country and is still responsible for many of the current outbreaks.

He said his team and other modelers will look in other countries where testing capacity is not as strained, such as Denmark and the UK, to try to figure out where Canada can go. Wastewater testing will also play a role.

These factors will have to stand for the testing gaps that Coombs said allowed epidemiologists to understand Delta’s impact faster than Omicron’s.

“When the Delta wave came in, we still had really great tests,” he said. “So we kind of figured out, ‘OK, we just have to recalibrate.’ And now. It’s not just a recalibration, we’re going to have to find new ways to figure out what’s going on.”

















Not all provinces are seeing an increase in hospitalizations. In Saskatchewan, the number of patients has dropped by about 20 percent compared to two weeks ago, while ICU levels have flattened in Alberta and BC.

Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe has noted the reduction in hospital admissions as proof that no more restrictions are needed, focusing instead on the booster.

However, he echoed health officials in other provinces who said this week that hospitalizations would be the new metric that would determine their public health responses, as case counts become less accurate.

Quebec on Thursday responded to rising patient admissions by reintroducing an overnight curfew that had not been seen since last winter.

In a statement Thursday, Canada’s public health chief, Dr. Theresa Tam, urged Canadians to be vaccinated if they have not already done so, and for qualified adults to receive a third booster dose as soon as they are eligible to help control the spread.

“Maintaining declining infection levels remains essential to avoid new increases in serious disease trends over the coming weeks and months, as well as to alleviate long-term strain on the health system, especially in severely affected areas,” she said. .

– With files from the Canadian press

