COVID-19: LHSC, St. Joseph pause non-essential mid-term visits – London
All non-essential visits are being interrupted by the London Center for Health Sciences (LHSC) and St. Louis. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) as a result of the continuing increase in COVID-19 cases and an increase in infections among healthcare workers.
In a statement Thursday, officials with the LHSC announced that the organization would ban “all non-essential care partner visits” to the organization, effective at midnight, in an effort to maintain a safe environment for patients and staff at the LHSC and Children’s Hospital.
“We know family and friends help patients recover and we are working hard to balance this factor with the need for added security during this difficult time,” Robert Sibbald, director of patient experience at LHSC, said in a statement.
As part of the change, the LHSC says all non-essential visits are being stopped and one essential visitor will be allowed at any time. For patients admitted to the Children’s Hospital and those in palliative care, two essential visitors will be allowed.
“Essential visitors include those who support working women, parents of children and their relatives in palliative care,” the LHSC said in a statement.
Patients will be asked to identify their essential care partners before appointments or during admission.
Meanwhile, St. Joseph’s Health Care London, announced that general visits were immediately discontinued in all of its programs, including at Mount Hope and the Parkwood Institute.
However, he noted that the essential presence of the guardian for residents and inpatients, and outpatient appointments, remained in effect.
For those admitted for a hospital stay, the SJHCL says up to two essential caregivers can attend an indoor visit for a total of up to two hours a day, however in ward rooms, more than one patient can have essential carers at the same time at the discretion of the care team.
For isolated patients, an essential caregiver can visit for up to two hours with the necessary personal protective equipment, daily, near the person’s bed.
For those engaged in an appointment or outpatient procedure, an essential caregiver will be allowed for the duration of the appointment, while at the Emergency Care Center, an essential caregiver will be allowed for the duration of the visit.
For those undergoing surgery and whose stay is estimated to be less than three days, two essential caregivers will be allowed in consultation with the care team.
Palliative care patients and those considered to be “actively dying” will be allowed a limit of 10 essential caregivers, with some definitions.
Both the LHSC and the SJHCL say the identified primary caregivers will be required to provide evidence of COVID-19 vaccination and show ID with photographs issued by the government.
More information on visit changes can be found on the LHSC AND SJHCL.
The announcement comes amid an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, driven largely by the Omicron variant, which has led to a marked increase in positive infections among local healthcare staff.
The LHSC reported Thursday that at least 135 staff members within the organization were positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 22 from Wednesday, and an increase of 85 from December 23.
The SJHCL, meanwhile, reported 32 cases of active staff on Thursday, an increase of seven from Wednesday and an increase of 20 from Friday.
London and Middlesex County reported one death and a record 496 cases on Thursday, a significant jump over the 378 cases reported on Wednesday alone – a record in itself.
Ontario, meanwhile, set another record for new daily COVID-19 infections Thursday with 13,807 reported cases.
