Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces holidays in Chennai and neighboring districts due to heavy rains and flooded roads | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Waterlogged roads in Chennai. (C Suresh Kumar / BCCL Chennai) Heavy rains have hit Chennai, killing three people Heavy rains in Chennai led to three deaths due to electric shock and four subways were closed on Thursday. Nearly 100 roads in Chennai city were flooded and officials and employees of the Greater Chennai Corporation are working to clear the city of drowning. KKSSR Ramachandran, Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management in Tamil Nadu, told the media that 106 roads in the city are flooded and after the rain stops, the drowning will be cleared. The minister said tanks and reservoirs around Chennai are being monitored for entry and if necessary, they will be opened for security. Ramachandran added that rains were high in Nandanam, Vadapalani and MRC Nagar in Chennai. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Nungambakkam received 12 cm of rain and Nandanam 8 cm of rain on December 30th. Speaking to the media, S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of IMD, said: “The interaction of east winds at lower levels and westerly winds at upper levels has brought rain to the city. Rains in the city will continue until 3 January. “ IANS had previously reported that there would be rain and wind in some coastal areas of Tamil Nadu. N. Puviarasan, Director of the Zone Cyclone Warning Center, while speaking to the media, said, “The sudden rapid movement of the eastern valley over the Chennai coast has led to heavy rainfall in the city on Thursday. The forecast for such heavy rains is impossible.” Government offices, schools, colleges were closed in Chennai In the wake of heavy rains, Tamil Nadu chief MK Stalin announced a holiday on Friday for all government offices except those engaged in essential services, schools and colleges in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvalllur and Chengalpatu districts. Stalin visited areas flooded by the city’s rainwater and met with Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner Gagan Singh Bedi and other officials at the commissioner’s office in the Rippon building on Thursday night to assess the situation. Traffic was slow due to subway closures and heavy flooding in some parts of Chennai. The Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran, speaking to IANS, said, “Three people have lost their lives in Chennai, and the surrounding areas due to electric shocks and disasters, and relief work is in full swing. We have “Four subways have already been closed due to flooding, and two NDRF companies are already in the city.” He also said the prime minister had announced a holiday on Friday in Chennai and neighboring districts in connection with the forecast of heavy rain. Heavy rains have led to an increase in the level of deposition of Lake Chembarambakkam, with the level increasing to 98% of the total capacity. The inflows, according to officials, are 2900 cusec, while the exits from the lake are 1000 cusec. Some parts of Chennai and Kancheepuram counties continue to suffer from waterlogging, and the weather department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvalllur districts on Friday. ** The above article has been published by a telephone agency with minimal modifications in title and text.

