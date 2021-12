Garbine Muguruza withdraws from Adelaide International

Adelaide International organizers will be desperate for a deep Ash Barty run, with another big name pulling.

The once talented Adelaide International has suffered another blow on the eve of the tournament, with the last Garbine Muguruza retiring. A WTA 500 event that once boasted nine of the top 10 women on the planet now has only five of them still in the running, including Australia’s No. 1 in the world, Ash Barty. The ATP 250 tournament has largely avoided the same fate, with big losses to Ugo Humbert (ATP Cup), Sebastian Korda and Miomir Kecmanovic. Muguruza is the world number 3 and a two-time Grand Slam champion and posted her vision while training on Tuesday, but is now out of the event without giving a reason yet. Other top-10 stars Karolina Pliskova (hand), Barbora Krejcikova and Ons Jabeur (Covid-19) have also been pulled, as well as Olympic champion Belinda Bencic (Covid-19) and French Open 2017 winner Jelena Ostapenko. Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley warned last week that there would be a degree of coronavirus extinction, with players tested before and after arriving in the country. An original finish of the main draw at world number 33, Ekaterina Alexandrova – she now ranks 34th – looks set to go beyond 100 because a bunch of alternatives are also out for various reasons. But the Barty factor and the otherwise brilliant depth seem to save the tournament. Her big and second-ranked rival Aryna Sabalenka – they have shared their eight meetings – Maria Sakkari, Paula Badosa and Open French 2020 champion Iga Swiatek are also still on the field. Beyond them, Grand Slam winners Victoria Azarenka, Petra Kvitova and Sofia Kenin are the others to be seen, along with US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez and new weapon Coco Gauff. Former world number three and US Open quarterfinalist Elina Svitolina also has a great chance to kick off the year, as she looks set to return to the top 10. Svitolina’s husband, French star Gael Monfils, is the leader in the men’s draw by Karen Khachanov and Marin Cilic. John Millman and Ajla Tomljanovic are among the other Australians competing in Adelaide. The tournament starts with qualifications on Sunday. Adelaide International Exits Garbine Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova, Barbora Krejcikova, Ons Jabeur, Belinda Bencic, Jelena Ostapenko, Marketa Vondrousova, Amanda Anisimova, Varvara Gracheva, Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Rebecca Peterson, Oceane Dodin, M. Aliaksand, Anna Aliaksand. Read relevant topics: AdelaideAsh Barty

