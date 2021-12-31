Nebraska performers go to the International Blues Challenge





OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) Veteran performers and future artists are heading to Memphis to represent Nebraska blues fans. Nebraska Jr., Us and Them Blues Band and Stan and the Chain Gang will all be at the International Blues Challenge next month for the five-day event. Over 200 acts from around the world will show their skill and passion in the competition. For young performers like Us and Them, is a chance to learn even more about art. “To get advice from older players who have been in the game for a long time, it will generally be a good time to learn from people who have done it before,” said guitarist Miles Grabenstein. The group is part of the Blues Ed program that aims to pass on the blues to the next generation through hands-on learning. The nice part is that we actually have to go out and do things like that, out in the real world of music, “tasteist Aedan Leahy.” that we can be. offered. Nebraska Jr. is a group with one man representing the state in the category of solo artists. He says working with well-known artists is great for young musicians. “It’s wonderful,” said the artist. “I am glad that these young people are interested in this kind of music. Mark Grubbs, president of the Omaha Blues Society, says he is excited to see how the competition will advance the careers of local musicians. “It really opens up the world to these guys. If they do well down there, they get noticed.” The Blues Ed will host the tests on February 13 for the 2022 season. LEARN MORE. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Receive the latest news and weather sent directly to your inbox.

