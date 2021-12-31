International
Restaurant owners in Newfoundland dealt ‘devastating’ end-of-year blows with the arrival of Omicron
Inside O’Reilly says the arrival of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which has led to record loads of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador in recent days, has dealt another “devastating” blow to restaurants in the province.
“December was going very well and then we had a big header with Omicron,” O’Reilly, chairman of Hospitality Newfoundland and Labrador, said Thursday.
The arrival of Omicron and the record number of provincial cases that came with it, have prompted health officials to advise against attending large gatherings on New Year’s night and to limit informal meetings, in person to a group of 20 close contacts and stable. .
As of Friday morning, the province has 1,428 active cases. An update is expected around 14:00 NT.
“Meetings should really be as small as possible,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald during Wednesday’s conference for COVID-19. “Everyone in your 20 stable contacts will be each other’s contacts, so you need to consider that as well.”
Restaurants can stay open at 50 percent capacity below Level 3 alarm, but bars and lounges need to be closed.
O’Reilly, who also owns O’Reilly’s Pub in downtown St. Louis. a sense of uncertainty as to whether or not to keep the doors open.
“It’s almost like the beginning of COVID, when it started in March 2020, when there were actually no decisions made by the government. We were choosing whether to stay open or not and it was such a stressful time, and it feels like we’re back there again. “, She said.
“We have two years to lose money … There are many decisions to be made, and they are not easy.”
Peter Wilkins, co-founder of The Newfoundland Distillery at Clarke’s Beach, runs the business as a lounge, which means being forced to close as a result of Alert Level 3.
“We could have changed it to a restaurant license, but we thought that just with the kind of level of broadcasting possible, it would be much, much better and safer to close it,” he said.
Whatever businesses decide to do, O’Reilly says restaurants require more support to survive during the first months of the new year, which is historically the slowest time of year for the industry.
“I am a deeply optimistic person, so I hope the Omicron wave will be very fast and that there will be very few serious illnesses as a result,” Wilkins added. “With any luck by the end of January or the beginning of February, everything will return to a kind of normalcy.”
Number of ‘polarizing’ exposure notices for restaurants
Regional health authorities in the province have issued numerous notices of exposure to COVID-19 since the start of the increase in cases earlier this month, many of which are linked to restaurants.
Wilkins experienced it himself when his business appeared on the exposure list.
“It makes you realize how fast and easy the transmission of the virus is. Everyone who was here at the time went for testing and luckily they were all fine,” he said.
O’Reilly says these announcements could have a lasting impact on the enterprise.
“It’s very polarizing for our industry. And we’re not doing anything wrong, we’re allowed to be open, people can choose to go out or not of their own free will,” she said. “But it ‘s a very stressful time. you do not know what to do. “
Fighting testing
Meanwhile, testing challenges for COVID-19 are still plaguing parts of Labrador.
Labrador-Grenfell Health said it is aware of the long queues and long waiting times at the COVID-19 testing clinic in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. The health authority said only those who are in close contact with an infected person and those who have been notified by public health will be deleted on Friday.
Starting January 1, testing will be by appointment only.
“If you were in line on Thursday, December 30 and you were asked to return on Friday, return only if you have been contacted by public health,” the health authority said in a press release.
Labrador-Grenfell Health also updated its visitor restrictions on Friday, following announcements made Thursday by Eastern Health, Central Health and Western Health.
Entering into force immediately, all personal visits to all places and facilities are suspended until further notice. However, there are exceptions for postpartum and postpartum patients. Palliative care and end-of-life visits should be discussed with the patient’s healthcare team, the health authority said.
