The COVID Alert app is still active in the NL, says Health Canada following Haggie’s comments





Health Minister John Haggie mispronounced the COVID Alert app, which is no longer used in Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the Department of Health and Community Services. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador) The Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Health says Minister John Haggie mispronounced the federal government’s application for COVID-19 Alert which is no longer active, according to a statement. Asked during Wednesday’s live provincial conference if positive case notices were still being shared through the app, Haggie said the app had not been saved for some time. “The federal government dropped the COVIDAlert app some time ago, in fact a few months before Christmas. They stopped supporting it and stopped updating their dashboard,” he said. “Acquisition was so low that efforts to maintain those sites were unreasonable given the fact that it was yielding so little.” In a statement issued Thursday, the Department of Health said Haggie had not received the most up-to-date information and clarified that the app still remains active in Newfoundland and Labrador, adding that it is not always used for the sake of speed or efficiency. “Public health often engages affected officials using contact tracking as the fastest and most efficient way to reach and isolate the right close contacts. Officials do not always use the COVID Alert app,” reads a section. of the statement. The statement added that the application is “one of the tools in the toolbox” for the province’s response to COVID-19. I can assure you (and the Minister of Health) that the COVID Alert application continues to work well. How can I know? I got this Christmas day # covid19nfld pic.twitter.com/Cj2UBqAiCX –@PeterCBC The app was launched in July 2020 and has been downloaded by over 6.7 million Canadians, according to a statement from Health Canada in response to questions from CBC News. The app uses Bluetooth signals to exchange random codes with nearby phones that have the app installed and is updated monthly. . Over 37,000 exposure codes have been issued since early December, Health Canada said. Residents were asked to do their contact tracking The dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador has defeated contact trackers in the province, forcing the government to ask the public to take contact tracking into their own hands. Chief of Health Medicine Dr. Janice Fitzgerald on Wednesday announced changes to the contact tracking procedure, urging anyone who tested positive for the virus to report their close contacts 72 hours before they began to show symptoms of COVID-19. Those who test positive will receive a letter from public health officials detailing the isolation and testing requirements, which the person will be able to send to their close contacts. “We know our best defense against Omicron is speed. And it’s the fastest and most efficient way for us to notify contacts and put them in isolation,” Fitzgerald said Wednesday. “This is the most important thing we can do.” Fitzgerald said the provincial COVID-19 test results portal will also include positive test results. People who see a positive result on the portal are asked to immediately go into isolation and wait for further instructions from public health. Newfoundland and Labrador reported 349 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, most of which are in the Eastern Health region. Provincial health authorities continue to issue several notices of COVID exposure per day. Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

