International
Covid cases marked a global record of 1 million per day on the biennial of the virus
Two years ago, the Municipal Health Commission in Wuhan reported that the city was seeing a cluster of pneumonia cases.
The cause of the infection was later identified as the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and the disease it causes was called COVID-19.
Main points:
- 3.5 million people died of COVID-19 in 2021
- Australia was one of many nations to record the peak of all time this week
- More than 9 billion doses of vaccines have now been administered
Since then, more than 5 million people have died from the virus, international borders have been closed and cities around the world have entered into numerous blockades.
But the COVID pandemic is far from over.
This week, global coronavirus infections hit a record high, with almost 1 million cases detected on average every day between December 23 and 29, according to Reuters data.
Australia was one of the many countries that saw the maximum of all time, as the Omicron variant spread like wildfire.
“Two years ago, as people gathered for the New Year celebrations, a new global threat emerged,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO).
“We realized early on that to defeat this new health threat, a new coronavirus potentially capable of spreading rapidly across the globe would require three things … Science. Solution. Solidarity. “
As the severity of the virus became known, vaccines and treatments were rapidly tracked. More than 9 billion doses of vaccines have now been administered.
But Dr Tedros said “politics too often triumphed over solidarity”.
Although millions of people are now fully vaccinated, the annual recorded global number of deaths which reached 1.8 million in 2020 increased to 3.5 million this year.
“Misinformation and misinformation, often spread by a small number of people, have been a constant distraction, undermining science and belief in life-saving health tools.”
But Dr Tedros said it was not “too late to get together to do the right thing”.
“I remain optimistic that this could be the year to not only end the acute phase of the pandemic, but also chart a path to stronger health security.”
Remember the COVID signal in China
On December 20, 2019, COVID-19 whistleblower Li Wenliangle learned of the possibility of a virus causing pneumonia in Wuhan.
This year, on this biennial of his discovery, thousands of people left messages on his social media account.
But Dr Li did not see them, he died in hospital with the virus in February 2020.
As of Wednesday, mainland China had reported 101,890 confirmed coronavirus cases, including local and imported ones, with a death toll of 4,636.
China’s industrial and technological center, Xian, reported 155 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the number of locally transmitted infections to the highest level in any Chinese city this year.
Despite the low number of cases compared to clusters in many cities around the world, Xian officials have closed the city of 13 million people.
Xian is also a major tourist destination, attracting visitors to its collection of terracotta warriors buried with China’s first emperor more than 2000 years ago.
COVID-19 will drown out the New Year celebrations again
Governments in many countries are cutting New Year celebrations for the second year in a bid to curb the spread.
In Europe, where nearly 1 million people have died from coronavirus over the past 12 months, traditional concerts and fireworks displays that usually draw thousands to the streets have been canceled in most major cities, including London, Paris, Zurich, Brussels, Warsaw. and Rome.
Indian authorities began imposing strict rules on Thursday to prevent mass gatherings, with night-time curfews set in all major cities and restaurants ordered to restrict customers.
“It is being seen that social gatherings are taking place in an unrestricted manner with people violating all norms of social distancing,” said Rajesh Tope, the health minister of the western state of Maharashtra, whose capital is Mumbai.
DrTedrosurged people rethink their party plans.
Yet despite the sharp cases, several countries are moving forward with events despite, including Sydney, which is hosting its spectacular annual fireworks display over the Opera House and the Port Bridge.
The daily number of COVID-19 cases in NSW nearly doubled in three days on Friday, with 21,151 new infections.
Last year, the state banned crowds from participating in fireworks when the number of cases was in the low 100s.
Likewise, New York said it would hold its celebration in Times Square, albeit in a scaled-down version, with far fewer people allowed to watch as the iconic, giant ball falls down a pillar to mark the arrival of 2022.
