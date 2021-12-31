JET IT PARTIAL PROPERTY COMPANY AND JETCLUB LUCHON; ADD 13 NEW PLANES IN 2021





GREENSBORO, NC, December 31, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Private jet company and partly owned,Live it, climbs into 2022 with some outstanding achievements under its belt, shining throughout 2021 at the helm of a thriving industry. Jet It marked an important milestone: serving as the largest buyer and operator of Honda aircraft in the world. Honda recentlyannounceddelivering its 200th HondaJet and a fleet of just over 98,000 flight hours. Jet Itflight operations account for 10% of HondaJet’s global fleet, and only three years account for 17% of total fleet hours. “Our vision extends beyond transport to enrich lives.” This year the global Jet It fleet reached 23 aircraft in operation adding 13 in 2021, including two GulfstreamG150 aircraft. The company also added 70 new employees in the US and eight in Canada, up over 150% last year. Global track for Jet It and JetClub operations in the US, Canada, and Europe over 160 employees. Jet It was also recently given the coveted International Aviation News (AIN)Best Flight Price 2021for Charter, Fractional, and JetCard Innovation, which recognizes individuals, organizations, and technologies for excellence, innovation, and service in the business aviation sector and related disciplines. In addition, Jet It andJetClubco-founders Gonzales and Vishal Hiremath were named Ernst YoungAward for Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 in the southeastwinners, appointing two lifelong honorary members of the multi-industry award-winning community in over 60 countries. “The Jet It model is the first of its kind and 100% of our growth and pricing is due to the tremendous talent we have throughout our organization. “says co-founder and CEO of Jet It Glenn Gonzales.“As former Honda employees, Vishal and I are excited to expand our Jet It and JetClub fleet to HondaJet and Gulfstream in more geographic regions and offer the opportunity for our global customers to experience more life.” “Our vision extends beyond transportation to enrich lives. Adding 13 new HondaJet and Gulfstream aircraft in one year is just the beginning of our plan to be valuable to our customers and community. “ About Jet It Jet It uses a hybrid-fractional ownership model based on days rather than hours, which allows owners to freely use the fleet. Jet Can personalize your day as you see fit, allowing owners to use their aircraft to increase productivity and value and have experiences that would be impossible with commercial, costly, rental and impact travel for an individual using a jet card program. More information can be obtained by visitinghttps://www.gojetit.com/. About JetClub JetClub is an innovative model of private jet use that combines the newest jet aircraft with a shared economy to offer members an affordable, private, fast and intelligent solution. Customer members have the flexibility and convenience of owning a business jet without the traditional administration, hassle, and expense. The club has a dedicated flight operations team to take care of pilot training, maintenance, logistics, international operations and a concierge desk that manages all travel details and travel support. It is co-founded by Vishal Hiremath AND Glenn Gonzales for the Asian, European, and South American regions. More information can be obtained by visitinghttp://www.jetclubgroup.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fractional-ownership-company-jet-it-and-jetclub-thrive-adds-13-new-aircraft-in-2021-301452377.html SOURCE Jet It

