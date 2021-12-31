‘We are falling behind’: 2022 is seen as a key lap in the space race with China

“I believe in how we will use the space to be in favor not only of the United States but also of the world,” he added in an interview. “But I do not trust others to do that.”

China is showing no sign of slowing down its pace to overtake the US and other powers in space transportation and exploration, say current and former space industry officials and experts.

In this photo published by the Xinhua News Agency, Chinese astronauts Ye Guangfu, Wang Yaping and Zhai Zhigang shake hands before leaving for their Shenzhou-13 space mission in northwest China on October 15. | Li Gang / Xinhua via AP

It is becoming increasingly clear how dominant China wants to be in terms of space and the space economy, said Steve Kwast, a retired Air Force lieutenant general and space strategist. They see the profit margin, they see the flow of economic revenue and they see the implications of national security.

The competition will take place in a host of ways in 2022, which may ultimately determine which country will take the lead.

Who will be the traffic policeman?

A big question is who will lead the global space industry in managing the historic growth of satellites that are increasingly at risk of colliding with orbital debris or with each other if not better coordinated.

It is becoming increasingly difficult to climb and the importance continues to grow and grow rapidly, said Dan Dumbacher, president of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. The US is a leader in that arena and we want to stand up to that conversation to make sure it goes in a good direction.

But before taking on a bigger role globally, Washington needs to finally understand what US agency is responsible, be it the Department of Commerce or the Federal Aviation Administration, which licenses space launches.

This is among the items on the agenda faced by Vice President Kamala Harris, who chairs the National Space Council, which held its first meeting earlier this month.

I have not seen any desire on the part of this administration to take the important steps needed to decide first and foremost which agency will be responsible for this and then fund it properly, said Robert Walker, former chairman and GOP. House Science Committee.

Part of that is a problem on Capitol Hill, he added. It’s a jurisdictional dispute between a couple of mayors on Capitol Hill.

But the stocks are high. They are lagging behind, said Walker, who is now the head of moonWalker Associates, a space consulting firm. The danger is that someone like China will come up with their own system for this and the world will gather around it.

In this image released by the Xinhua News Agency, a screenshot shows Chinese astronauts performing off-vehicle activities outside the base module of the Tianhe space station, by the Beijing Aerospace Control Center on November 7. Guo Zhongzheng / Xinhua via AP

Weapons in space

The last Russian test of an anti-satellite weapon was a harsh reminder of the consequences of an unregulated orbit on Earth.

This is an issue that will only get worse, predicted Rand Simberg, a space policy analyst. We can not continue to deliberately blow things up. That Russian test made a mess.

Walker also anticipates ongoing challenges from China and possibly an increase in Chinese and Russian attacks on our space infrastructure, including electronic attacks on satellites.

He sees unfounded China as an ominous sign complaint to the UN this month that SpaceX’s mega constellation of StarX communications satellites is designed to threaten the space station near China.

What I think it means is that they have every intention of pursuing some of our space assets, both commercial and military, Walker said. We need to fund the research we are doing on advanced armaments in order to avoid that challenge.

China’s test this year of a hypersonic rocket orbiting the Earth was also widely seen as a demonstration of its growing technological ability to hold US space assets hostage.

The Space Force is looking like a better and better idea every day that passes and the need to have someone up there that guarantees freedom of operation as well as keep the trade lanes free, if you will, said Paul Stimers, a spatial lobbyist. with K&L Gates.

The race of the moon

Many of the technological advances being pursued by both sides are geared toward lowering stakes on the Moon to pave the way for a long-term presence that can support trading ventures.

China has used the first robotic spacecraft on the far side of the moon and it is also working on its own earthing switch for human missions to the lunar surface.

Deadline for NASA Artemis Program the return of astronauts to the lunar surface has already been postponed for at least a year, until 2025.

This illustration made available by NASA in April 2020 depicts Artemis astronauts on the Moon. | NASA through the AP

A key point in NASA’s lunar effort is the Space Launch System, the mega-rocket built by Boeing, which has been plagued by years of delays and cost overruns, which is finally set to make its flight to first test in 2022.

Whether or not we make a successful SLS flight will require attention, Walker said.

He added that challenges with engines and other components make it an open question whether or not we have the infrastructure instead of being able to do the second and third flight. I see them as issues that come to the fore in 2022.

Many will also board the Starship SpaceXs rocket, which is in line to be the first commercial rocket that can travel to the Moon and beyond. It is scheduled to make its first orbital test flight in early 2022.

The US lunar program has attracted international partners in the form of Artemis Arrangements, which now includes more than a dozen seats. But Russia and China, which are pursuing a lunar research station, are also looking for partners.

Stimers says that if space is to be democratized more and more it depends a lot on who describes the path.

“I think this is where the Artemis Agreements come into play,” he said. As we work with our various international partners to develop a set of norms and behavioral expectations, both on the Moon and beyond, we are striving to create a regime that focuses on equality and openness.

Internationally, people have a very clear choice to make, he added. They can judge whether [the Artemis Accords] are a square deal or an agreement that favors the United States more than the other participants. And they can also look at what China does and has done and whether this turns out to be a fair deal or not. I absolutely expect this to be one of the big stories in 2022.

Can diplomacy work?

Few observers see any prospect of new formal treaties establishing international rules for space.

But 2022 may determine whether progress is possible in what many see as the next best thing: agreed-upon norms of behavior between major space powers that reduce the chances of conflict in orbit and help ensure space is stable in the following years.

The new focus is on an ongoing diplomatic process at the United Nations. On the eve of Christmas, the General Assembly adopted a resolution on Reducing Space Threats through Norms, Rules and Principles of Responsible Conduct.

They will meet four times twice this spring and then twice in 2023 with the idea that they will arrive at some kind of consensus-based document on norms of conduct, said Victoria Samson, director of Secure Washington’s Washington bureau. World Foundation and a specialist in space security.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket splits from the spacecraft following the rocket launch after taking off from Vandenberg Air Base carrying the SAOCOM 1A and ITASAT 1 satellites, as seen on October 7, 2018 near Santa Barbara, California. | David McNew / Getty Images

The fact that the process is behavior-oriented rather than technology, such as trying to stop some weapons classes, which has long been considered non-beginner, is a sign that there may be some overlapping interests, according to Samson.

“I think it ‘s really encouraging because it shows that there is an interest in moving forward and dealing with space security threats,” she said.

Moran, who is also a member of the defense budget allocation panel, says he hopes the diplomatic process can reach 2022.

“This is one of the reasons we need to get well into space quickly because the drive to reach those agreements increases,” he said. “If our technologies are superior or at least no less than those of China, Russia or anyone else, there is more incentive for those countries to try to reach those norms.”

Zhanna Malekos Smith, a space researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and professor at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, warns that the barriers are high.

She noted that there are already several multilateral mechanisms in place to regulate orbital behavior, including Spatial waste mitigation guidelines developed by the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Use of Outer Space.

Despite these best collective efforts, however, states are still conducting destructive tests of anti-satellite weapons, she said.