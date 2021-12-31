Whatever Happened to: Of International Interest, Roanoke Researchers Study Rare State | Local News

Lessons learned during rehab in Roanoke continue to benefit young Sarah Hattersley at her UK home, six months after her family navigated irregular travel restrictions to access rare therapy at Virginia Tech Carilion.

With help again from family and friends, plus a formative foundation, the Hattersley family resolution in 2022 is to further support 3-year-old Sarah and specialists studying the CASK gene mutation on behalf of children like her, said mother Laura Hattersley.

Mutation of the human body CASK gene is known to affect less than 100 people worldwide, resulting in severe developmental difficulties.

Sarah Hattersley in June received four weeks of intensive therapy from the Neuromotor Research Clinic of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, enabling her to move and respond like never before, just at the start of school, her mother said during a video call on Tuesday.

She has been out of school most of this half semester, like the fall half. But when it’s good, she’s much better than she was, Laura Hattersley said of her daughter. She is still much stronger.

After all the enigma of sailing international travel restrictions to and from the United States this summer, little Sarah and her little brother Felix came home and were caught by the coronavirus, from which they recovered, said Laura Hattersley.

Sadly, we were not able to work on all of the therapy as much as we had hoped, Hattersley said. Partly because of school, and her little brother is now in a nursery. They continue to get sick.

But the plan is to start next spring, practicing the same therapeutic techniques that Sara taught this summer at Roanoke, Hattersley said. Sara can sit without support now for short spells while mom reads her beloved books, showing further improvement in strength and balance.

We still have some funds left from the fundraising, so we have organized another intensive therapy, but this time in Europe. That will only be for two weeks, Hattersley said. It is in Slovakia.

The services provided at the Fralin Institute are unlike anything else available to Sarah, her mother said. Roanoke is the only place where the family has found a full four weeks of intensive therapy and a lab here exclusively studies the CASK gene mutation, its underlying causes, impacts and treatment potential.

We have seen and watched, and there is nothing anywhere else in the world that seems to do that kind of therapy, that understands children so well and will offer so much intensity, she said.

After a June meeting with Konark Mukherjee, who has been studying the CASK gene mutation at the Fralin Institute since 2011, Hattersley said he wanted to find a way to support his team and similar scientists.

Ever since I met him and discovered that he struggles to get funding for his research because CASK gene disorders are so rare, Hattersley said, I was inspired to start my own charity in the UK because we have nothing here, which aims only at research funding. in the CASK gene.

Pending registration documents, CASK Research Foundation will provide scientists with grants to further investigate the gene and related disorders, Hattersley said. There are foundations with a similar focus in the United States and Australia that together can make a difference, she said.

It gave me a kind of hope and more of a purpose that I feel like I can really help Sarah and all of her little CASK friends around the world, Hattersley said. It feels like we can really make a massive difference in the lives of these children.

The study of drugs that may one day help to make such a difference is Mukherjee, who said he recently received a grant from Australia-based CASK research foundation to continue his work.

Support, parent groups, its internationals. People from England, Australia and around the world are united in this common mission, which is truly encouraging, Mukherjee said. I’m really grateful to them This basically gives me a sense of purpose, why I need to get there.

He said he is often asked why he studies such a rare disorder.

The biggest criticism we have is that we are dealing with something that is very rare, which does not affect many people, Mukherjee said. But we really think this principle is generally applicable to a large number of pediatric disorders which cause developmental delays, including Down syndrome, Rett syndrome, and even fetal alcohol syndrome.

There are some drugs that Mukherjee and his team are testing and they hope to know within the next few months if the substances are helpful.

To what extent can we reverse or even prevent degeneration? tha Mukherjee. We think that what we find here may have application in conditions that we have not yet physically studied.

However, there is a long way to go to unravel the mystery of CASK gene mutations, first described in the medical literature relatively recently, in 2008.

We are trying to discover something. But even when we find something in animal models, it takes time to actually realize any real potential, Mukherjee said. Science still remains a slow process.