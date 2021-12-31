Delhi issues new guidelines for international flyers amid Omicron’s growing seas within





New Delhi: International passengers who test positive for COVID upon arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) will need to be isolated in designated paid and free institutional facilities erected from various districts, the Delhi government said in a recent circular. Earlier, international passengers who test positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at IGI Airport will be taken to hospitals and those who test negative will be advised to be isolated at home.Read also – ‘Omicron’s first death’ in India? Died of cardiac arrest in Pimpri of Maharashtra, 52-year-old who tested positive in a new variant In accordance with the International Arrival Guidelines of November 30, 2021, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Government of India, based on the risk assessment, is informed that the institutional isolation of passengers / positive contacts COVID-19 coming to IGI Airport “New Delhi, from foreign countries, from now on will be done in certain facilities with payment and free of charge”, it was said in the order issued on December 30. He added that teams stationed at the airport have permission to transfer patients accordingly. Read also – Ashes 2021: Travis Head Positive tests for Covid-19, excluded from Sydney test reveals Cricket Australia International passengers who test positive for COVID upon arrival at IGI Airport to be isolated at designated paid and free institutional facilities erected by in different districts: Delhi Government – ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021 Read also – Vijay Merchant Trophy: BCCI postpones tournament under 16 after increase in COVID-19 cases The latest roundtable by the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal comes days after blockade-like restrictions were reinstated in the national capital in the wake of rising Omicron cases. On December 28, CM Kejriwal also declared a yellow alert and placed the national capital below Level 1 of the Action Evaluation Response Plan (GRAP). List of new restrictions imposed in Delhi: – Schools, colleges, educational institutions and training institutes will remain closed.

Private offices are allowed to operate at a capacity of 50 percent from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To limit the number of passengers, interstate buses and the Delhi metro will operate at 50 per cent of its seating capacity and passengers will not be allowed to travel on foot.

While restaurants can operate at 50 percent capacity from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., bars will also be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity from 12 noon until 10 p.m.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, banquet halls and auditoriums will remain closed, salons and beauty salons will function as usual.

Only 20 people will be allowed to attend weddings and funerals. Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided not to impose restrictions under the ‘amber’ alarm from now on and to continue with the instructions under the ‘yellow’ alarm to curb the further spread of the deadly virus. The decision was made after Governor Anil Baijal chaired a virtual DDMA review meeting attended by CM Kejriwal.

