Top 10 international news of 2021

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who had compared anti-LGBTQ laws and violence to apartheid laws and violence in his native South Africa, died early Sunday in Cape Town. He was 90.

Tutu, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his passionate anti-apartheid campaign in South Africa while Nelson Mandela languished in prison, was a moral beacon not only to the deeply troubled nation of South Africa, but was became a respected beacon and a tireless advocate for human rights. across the globe.

Tutu’s work on human rights led to outstanding honors and global recognition. In 2009, then-President Obama awarded him the country’s highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The sincere tutu was considered the conscience of South Africa by its black and white citizens, a lasting testimony to its faith and spirit of reconciliation in that divided nation.

The apartheid system in South Africa ended through a series of negotiations between 1990 and 1993 and through unilateral steps by FW de Klerk, the president of South Africa. The negotiations resulted in South Africa’s first non-racial elections, which were won by the African National Congress, after which Tutu managed to irritate the ANC government that took power after previously angering the apartheid regime.

As a prelate ranked in the Anglican communion (church), the Archbishop worked for universal suffrage, equal rights for women, and put great pressure on recognizing the full equality of LGBTQ persons.

Tutu pushed for equal access for LGBTQ people participating in UN Free and Equal Campaign, the international organization’s global campaign against homophobia and transphobia, in a recorded video said;

I have to tell you that you can not be silent when people are penalized for something for which they can do nothing.

First, gender. When women are excluded, simply because they are women.

But more horrible, more horrible is the fact that people are penalized, killed, all sorts of horrible things happen to them, simply, just on the basis of their sexual orientation.

I oppose such an injustice with the same passion that I opposed apartheid.

“If God, as they say, is homophobic, I would not worship that God.” Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

When Tutu’s daughter, Mpho Tutu van Furth, who had followed her father in the ministry, married her longtime Dutch girlfriend, Marceline van Furth, in a small private ceremony in the Netherlands, the church announced that it was relinquishing its position as priest in Anglican communion.

The marriage of Tutu van Furth to van Furth, a Dutch pediatric infectious disease scientist, was also her first public recognition of her sexual orientation. Tutu van Furth was previously married to a man with whom she had two children.

At an int June 2016interview with BBC, said Tutu van Furth;

“My wedding sounds like an open party,” she explained. “Falling in love with Marceline was as much a surprise to me as it was to everyone else.”

Asked about the revocation of her minister’s credentials she said; “It was very sad for me. “Several years ago I celebrated the Eucharist with my father… and now that I am in a position where I can not serve alter with him. I was surprised by how much it hurt,” she added.

Tutu van Furth, along with the rest of the global LGBTQ community, has had the uncompromising support of her father.

“I would refuse to go to a homophobic paradise. No, I would say forgive me, I want to say better to go to another country “, said Tutu at the start of the Free and Equal campaign. “I would not worship a God who is homophobic and that is how deeply I feel about it,” the archbishop added.

In a statement issued Sunday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his heartfelt condolences to Mam Leah Tutu, the Tutu family, the board and staff of the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, the Elders Group and the Nobel Laureate, and friends. national and global friends and associates of iconic spiritual leader, anti-apartheid activist and global human rights activist:

Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equals; a leader of principles and pragmatism that gave meaning to the biblical deepening that faith without works is dead.

A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also gentle and defenseless in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and the oppressed and oppressed people around the world. .

As Chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, he articulated universal outrage at the devastation of apartheid and demonstrated touchingly and deeply the depth of the meaning of ubuntu, reconciliation and forgiveness.

He put his vast academic achievements at the service of our struggle and at the service of the cause for social and economic justice worldwide.

From the sidewalks of resistance in South Africa to the pulpits of major world cathedrals and places of worship, and the prestigious setting of the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, Arch stood out as a non-sectarian, all-encompassing champion of universal human rights.

In his very inspiring but also challenging life, Desmond Tutu overcame tuberculosis, the brutality of apartheid security forces and the incompatibility of successive apartheid regimes. Nor could the Casspirs, tear gas, and security agents intimidate or deter him from his unwavering belief in our liberation.

He remained true to his convictions during our democratic period and maintained his vigor and vigilance as he held accountable the leadership and emerging institutions of our democracy in his inimitable, inevitable, and ever-strengthening way.

We share this moment of deep loss with Mam Leah Tutu, the twin soul of the Archbishop and source of strength and knowledge, who has made a monumental contribution to her right to our freedom and to the development of our democracy.

We pray that the soul of Archbishop Tutus rest in peace, but that his soul be the guardian of the future of our nation.

The White House issued a statement from President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in response to the news of Tutu’s death:

“This Christmas morning, we are heartbroken to learn of the death of a true servant of God and of the people, Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa.

We have been blessed to spend time with him on several occasions over the past many years. His courage and moral clarity inspire our commitment to change American policy toward the repressive apartheid regime in South Africa. We felt his warmth and joy when we visited him during the 2010 World Cup which celebrated the diversity and beauty of his beloved nation. And, just a few months ago, we joined the world to celebrate his 90sthbirthday and reflecting on the power of his message of justice, equality, truth and reconciliation as we face racism and extremism in our time today.

Born of a schoolteacher and a launderer to poverty and ingrained racial divisions, Desmond Tutu pursued his spiritual vocation to create a better, freer, and more equal world.

On behalf of the Biden family, we extend our deepest condolences to his wife Leah and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And on behalf of the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to the people of South Africa, who are mourning the loss of one of their most important founding fathers.

God bless Archbishop Desmond Tutu. “

********************

In this video released by the Free and Equal campaign, Tutu calls for an end to punishing people for who they are or who they want, saying “I oppose such injustice with the same passion. that I opposed apartheid. ” Free and Equal is the United Nations Campaign for LGBTQ Equality.

Desmond Tutu calls for a world that is free and equal