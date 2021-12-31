International
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
- Quebec reported 16,461 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 13 new deaths.
- Since the beginning of the pandemic, there are 603,068confirmed cases and 11,724 people died.
- There are 1,063 people in the hospital (an increase of 124 from the day before), including 151 in intensive care (an increase of 13).
- The province has administered 15,277,424 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Friday.
- 89 percent of the qualified population in the province (age five and over) received one dose of vaccine, 82 percent received two doses and 16 percent received three doses.
* The Quebec Ministry of Health does not publish the number of vaccines administered over the weekend.
Quebec is once again imposing a curfew in an effort to curb the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, as well as closing restaurant dining rooms, delaying the reopening of schools and closing non-core businesses on Sundays.
Indoor gatherings involving more than one household bubble will also be prohibited. The new restrictions will take effect on Friday at 5:00 p.m.
Prime Minister Franois Legaultalso said his government is considering expanding the scope of its vaccine passport, so it is being asked to enter more countries and stores.
The goal is to protect the unvaccinated against themselves, Legault explained, as they make up only about 10 per cent of the population, but half hospitalizations.
“I understand there is a certain anger in the population towards the unvaccinated,” Legault said, but added that there is no question of terminating their treatment if they end up in hospital.
Record number of children in hospital with COVID-19
As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across Quebec, the number of children hospitalized with the virus has also increased.
But experts urge parents not to panic, children are not necessarily in the hospital because of a serious case of the virus.
“Many children being admitted for other reasons are testing positive for COVID-19 by PCR at the time of admission, even though COVID-19 is not the actual cause or reason for their hospitalization,” said Dr. . Jesse Papenburg, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Children’s Hospital in Montreal.
Papenburg attributes the increase in Omicron’s rampant transmission to the community, and he says it is important to continue to encourage parents and their children to be vaccinated for “protection against serious illness”.
Since Omicron is often presented as a typical winter cold or flu, experts are advising parents to test their child if they have symptoms such as runny nose or cough, and keep him or her isolated in anticipation of a rapid negative test or PCR.
Experts are urging parents to use their judgment on the use of emergency departments and are encouraging young people to follow public measures.
Total hospitalizations can be doubled within 3 weeks
The provincial health care institute on Thursday released its latest hospitalization forecasts. Models based on data collected between December 18 and 24 show that the number of intensive care patients and total hospitalizations could double within three weeks.
Of the new cases confirmed this week, 643 are at high risk of hospitalization, including 191 in need of intensive care. The majority of patients (64 percent) live in the largest area of Montreal, and people aged 70 and over represent 49 percent of hospital admissions.
The number of cases in the province continues to grow, with an increase of 172 percent compared to last week. The increase in cases is most noticeable between the ages of 18 and 39 (+298 percent).
The strain on the health care system has led Quebec to create a four-tier system that determines when health care workers who test positive for the disease can return to work.
No more quick tests at Quebec pharmacies
Quebec Pharmacies have completed rapid tests, according to a group representing pharmacist owners, Quebec Proprietary Pharmacists Association.
The president of the association told Radio Canada that the fastest tests are likely not to be available until next week, and when those tests will be delivered has not yet been confirmed.
“It does not help to contact us to try to get some,” said Benoit Morin. “There is none at the moment.”
Montreal Hotel for the homeless population
The City of Montreal has requested a hotel to help alleviate pressure on the health care network and to support community organizations housing COVID-19 patients who are experiencing homelessness.
The hotel, run by the CIUSSSduCentre-Sud-de-l’le-de-Montralandthe Old Brewery Mission, will provide 111 places for those living with the homeless who have tested positive for COVID-19 and do not need to be hospitalized in the hospital, as well as awaiting test results and those in need of a place to be isolated.
The main stories of COVID-19
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Ethe.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- General muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks you to call 18776444545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go to the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the provincehereand information on the situation in Montrealhere.
