Russia names Pussy Riot members, satirists and journalists “foreign agents” – LAWYER





Russia’s latest repeat of its crackdown on individuals and organizations seen as hostile to the Kremlin on Thursday assigned a diverse group of activists, satirists, and others as “foreign agents.” A statement issued by the Russian Ministry of Justice listed some high-profile individuals who had been designated by the authorities as “foreign agents”, a controversial term with implications for Cold War-era espionage that carries heavy reporting responsibilities, and exposes certain to fat fines. . Among those named were Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Veronika Nikulshina from the activist group Pussy Riot. Tolokonnikova gained international importance in 2012 as she faced off prosecution for a political protest that she and other members of the group staged in a cathedral in Moscow. The list also included prominent satirist and political commentator Viktor Shenderovich, as well as journalists Taisiya Bekbulatova, Ivan Belyaev, and Elena Vladykina; director Andrey Alekseev; and former media executive and politician Marat Gelman. In its statement, the Ministry of Justice said: “These individuals have systematically distributed materials to [large audiences], while receiving foreign funding. “ below Federal Law N 2124-1 (“For the mass media”), any media involved in the creation and distribution of materials while receiving foreign funding may be designated as a foreign agent. Government register lists 117 such individuals and entities. In addition to the media, non-profit organizations (NGOs), unregistered public associations (UPA) and even individual can be designated as “foreign agents” under different laws. According to one report by the Russian human rights initiative OVD-Infoitself designated as a “foreign agent” in september217 NGOs and 3 UPAs were ranked starting in 2013, of which 98 NGOs have since closed. “Foreign agents” face a labeling requirement, where all their messages on social media or otherwise, must be accompanied by a message indicating their name. “Foreign agents” are also required to submit detailed reports on their spending targets and funding sources and to conduct costly internal audits more often than other NGOs and UPAs. Individuals are required to register a legal entity for the purposes of such reporting. The OVD-Info report describes the privacy breaches and practical difficulties they face in tracking any personal purchases and the inability to track small donations online, along with names that alienate potential readers and donors, employers or partners. “Foreign agents” are also banned. from the transfer or receipt of funds for the organization of public events and contestation, campaigning or appointment to elections and referendums. While all these measures were criticized by the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe, the discrepancy requires fines in the millions of rubles and could culminate in court orders to liquidate the entity itself. This latest wave of designations comes in the wake of international condemnation of Russia’s recent efforts to shut down organizations like Memorial International and LGBT + organizations under these laws. Pussy Riot, however, posted on Twitter she would not label her posts and would “appeal to the court”.

