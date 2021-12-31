International pressure causes Indonesia to allow more than 100 Rohingya refugees to land

The Indonesian Navy has rescued more than 100 Rohingya asylum seekers who had been in a sinking boat off the west coast of the country, bringing them under security pressure following pressure from locals and international rights groups.

Turbulent sea and torrential rains hampered the operation to bring ashore mainly women and children, the navy said.

A video showed the group leaving the boat in heavy rain and boarding a bus as authorities sprayed them with disinfectant.

The refugees were stuffed into a wooden speedboat, which appeared to have a makeshift sail.

Oktina Hafanti, an official at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told reporters that 105 refugees, including 50 women and 47 children, would be quarantined for 10 to 14 days and subject to controls. health.

They would later be sent to shelters in the Indonesian cities of Medan and Surabaya, said local mayor Suaidi Yahya.

The Rohingya group, which included several pregnant women, was spotted by a fisherman off the coast of Aceh province after spending 28 days at sea.

Authorities had initially agreed to provide humanitarian aid before planning to leave the ship, but changed that decision following warnings of the ship’s condition and calls from UNHCR and groups such as Amnesty International to let the boat land.

After coming down, the asylum seekers were sprayed with disinfectant. ( AFP: Azwar Ipank )

A fisherman who had approached the boat when it was at sea said the boat had suffered engine damage and was leaking and was in danger of sinking.

He also said some refugees had indicated they needed food.

The video they sent from the scene showed the boat was dangerously overcrowded and sitting down in the water after getting water in the heavy sea after the engine failed.

When videos and images circulated on social media, support increased for the Rohingya Muslim minority fleeing persecution in their Myanmar hometown, according to locals.

The Myanmar army, which took power from the country’s democratically elected government in February, has intensified the persecution of Rohingya residents in recent years.

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar over Buddhist-majority refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the Myanmar army launched a purge operation in response to attacks by a rebel group.

Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and burning of thousands of homes.

“We are grateful that Indonesia and its people have once again demonstrated their humanitarian spirit and have shown that saving lives should always be a top priority,” UNHCR Indonesia’s chief Ann Maymann said in a statement.

“It’s a humanitarian imperative to facilitate the immediate landing of ships in disaster and to prevent the loss of lives.”

Acehenian fishermen have routinely escaped Rohingya stranded at sea. ( Reuters: Aditya Setiawan )

‘Everyone was eager to help’

Local Achens said they were motivated by memories of foreign aid during more than 30 years of the devastating conflict and tsunami that killed hundreds of thousands in 2004.

“We sincerely want to help, especially because we know how it felt to receive aid from other countries during the tsunami,” said Ridwan, 56, a local fisherman who, like many Indonesians, bears only one name.

“Everyone was eager to help from the beginning,” he said.

A local fisherman told AFP earlier that refugees told him a 17-year-old boy had died.

Officials said the survivors would be relocated to a nearby training facility, where they would be tested for COVID-19, undergo medical checkups and then quarantined for 10 days.

Usman Hamid, executive director for the Amnesty International chapter in Indonesia, said the government had reacted belatedly, but he assessed that authorities had listened to the Achaemenid fishermen and had accepted the refugees.

Indonesia is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and sees itself as a transit country for asylum seekers in third countries.

About 14,000 asylum seekers and refugees are currently in Indonesia, many of whom hope to relocate to Australia.

Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar have sailed for years to places such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia between November and April, when the seas are usually calm.

Hundreds of Rohingya have arrived on the Acehnese coast in recent years. Many of them have left, sometimes after spending months at sea.

