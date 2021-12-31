Five international news to take care of in 2022

2022 is the year of the tiger in the Chinese zodiac. We take a look at some of the international stories that are likely to feature in your 2022 news source.

1. Pandemia

2022 will see the pandemic enter its third year. Globally we are in a much better position than when the new coronavirus was first identified a little over three years ago. The world has lived through recurring blockages and several variants, some of which have caused huge alarms. However, the history of the pandemic is also a history of inequality. In richer countries, where booster vaccines are being developed, it is possible for the pandemic to progress to the endemic stage as boosters and immunity counteract the effect of the new variants. But new vaccines will be needed to reduce coronavirus transmission.

Pandemic is also the history of unvaccinated countries, due to problems of distribution but also reluctance of vaccines. The world can produce, and is doing, enough vaccines, it just has to make sure they are widely available.









2. Ukraine

The big question that will prevail in early 2022 is whether Russia will invade its neighbor Ukraine. It is making a lot of noise and movement to suggest that this is a very strong opportunity. If the past is prologue, then chances are Russia will invade, as it did when it annexed the southern Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. Western analysts estimate that 100,000 Russian troops have been piled up on Ukraine’s eastern border. Kiev says it’s more. The issue is Russia’s insistence that Ukraine, once part of the Soviet Union, never join NATO. There has been more dialogue recently between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, but there has been no withdrawal of Russian troops.

3. Space

2021 was a big year for space, as 2022 will be. Billionaires are likely to continue to go to the final frontier, but in much smaller numbers than non-human forms like satellites. There is a very real space race going on when it comes to placing satellites in low orbit, so much so that we have a real problem with space debris. The three major space powers – China, Russia and the US – are also desperate to assert their authority in space, and this could be another place for proxy wars.









4. Climate change

During the long development of Cop26 in Glasgow, held last November, there were high expectations for what could be achieved. 2022 is the time to act. And fast. But the key question is whether realpolitik is likely to thwart rhetoric. In early 2022, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will publish two key reviews on climate science. These will once again provide evidence of how climate change is changing our ecosystems and how vulnerable we are to the effects. Also pay attention to the recommendations and measures needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

5. Beijing Winter Olympics

The Winter Games kick off in just over a month in the Chinese capital Beijing, but politics has been hampering action for the last months of 2021. China announced in September that no overseas spectators will be allowed to attend the Games due to of the pandemic and its strict “Covid zero” policy to eradicate the coronavirus.







However, both the US and Australia said they would not send their diplomatic corps to the opening and closing ceremonies, citing concerns about Uighur human rights abuses. It is unlikely that any country will go so far as to withdraw completely from the Games, which happened at the 1980 Moscow Games after the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan. Then all eyes will be on the most important participants, the athletes and whether a brave spirit will make any symbolic protest gesture to highlight the human rights violations committed against the Uighurs.