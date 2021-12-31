The Quebec government is facing backlash over the New Year’s curfew





New Year’s Eve was canceled in Quebec, or at least so many residents feel after the government imposed a curfew at 22:00, which will take effect on Friday night, just as amusement was set to begin. The move, which provoked an angry backlash, was the province’s latest attempt to mitigate the growing variant of Omicron as cases grow and hospitals are put under increasing pressure. The government also banned private indoor gatherings beyond members of the same family, forcing many Quebecers to cancel their New Year plans. Under the curfew, which takes effect at 5pm on Friday, Quebecers will be required to stay inside from 10pm to 5am, and those who break the rules face fines of up to 4,750 dollars. (There are some exceptions, such as dog walkers and essential workers in hospitals.) Mr Legault said Thursday that measures were needed to protect the provinces’ healthcare system.

“Our experts tell us that there is a risk that we will not be able to treat all those who need it in the coming weeks,” he told a news conference, adding that hospitalizations had doubled to more than 900. last week. The number of cases also reached a new level this week: Quebec reported 14,188 cases Thursday and nine deaths, according to local public health data. The reaction was evident on social media as many criticized Mr. Legault for restrictions that some perceived as unnecessary punishments during a vacation-filled period when travel plans had already been changed. More than 78 percent of Quebec residents are fully vaccinated, according to data by the Canadian Public Health Agency, above the national vaccination rate of 76 percent. ric Duhaime, leader of the Conservative Party in Quebec, criticized the government in a post on Twitter for failing to provide a scientific study to justify the curfew. Others said the only curfew to be implemented in a Canadian province would undermine people’s mental health and violate civil liberties.

Critics also accused the government of overcompensation as it had been too weak in implementing health measures. For example, some supermarkets have not maintained social distance on checkout lines and many stores have not verified vaccine passports. The public outcry was particularly sharp because it was the second time Quebec had imposed a curfew; of last, in January, lasted five months. Canada is among the countries that has seen the largest increase in new cases of viruses, which have doubled in one week to an average of more than 25,000. Among other new RESTRICTIONS, restaurants will be closed for indoor dining, the start of private primary and secondary school classes has been postponed until January 17 and places of worship will be closed except for the funeral. Mr Legault said the restrictions were intended to protect the unvaccinated from self-harm, given the high hospitalization rate among those who refused to be vaccinated. This, in turn, sparked criticism from people who said they had complied with public health rules and were being unfairly punished for the irresponsible behavior of a Quebec minority.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/31/world/americas/quebec-new-years-eve-curfew.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos