The UK has the warmest New Year’s night on record as temperatures reach 15C | Weather in the UK





The UK has experienced the warmest New Year’s night on record, with temperatures reaching more than 15 degrees Celsius (59F) and customers fleeing the icy square that had melted. The record was broken twice in one day, with the Met Office recording 14.9C at 11:00 a.m. Friday in Ryehill, East Yorkshire and 15.3C about an hour later in Coningsby, Lincolnshire. The previous elevation of December 31 was 14.8C, observed in Colwyn Bay in northern Wales in 2011. At Somerset House, one of London’s most popular venues, extremely hot temperatures forced the closure of the ice rink attraction on Thursday and Friday, with similar scenes on the rink at Hampton Court in Surrey. In Berkshire, some people had ice cream on New Year’s Eve as visitors to Windsor enjoyed the open-air cafes. Unfortunately, we had to close our skating rink for this evening (December 30) and tomorrow (December 31). Given that we have had several days with warm ambient temperature, the quality of the ice is not enough to guarantee the safety of our customers. 1/2 – Somerset House (@SomersetHouse) December 30, 2021 The Met Office said temperatures would continue to rise across the country later on Friday, before falling slightly overnight as the UK falls in 2022. Areas of southern and eastern England, including West Country, London and Lincolnshire, were expected to experience the warmest weather. Holidays in some parts of the UK will have to prepare for evening rain, with light rain expected across the pockets of eastern and southern England and northern Wales. However, the overall picture was extremely mild, with temperatures of 14.5C in Hawarden, northern Wales and 14.2C in Yeovil, Somerset, reported Friday morning, forecasters said. In Bournemouth, on the south coast of England, people strolled along the coast enjoying the mild weather. People walk along the sea shore in Bournemouth, Dorset. Photo: Andrew Matthews / PA It came after what is likely to have been Britain’s dullest December since the 1950s, with less than 27 hours of sunshine across the country on average. The Met Office said it had only had 26.6 hours of sunshine over 30 days, 38% less than the national average for this time of year. The figure puts this month in the race to become one of the gloomiest December 10s recorded, forecasters said. The driest December in Britain was in 1956, when 19.5 hours of sunshine was the national average, while the brightest was in 2001, with 64 hours recorded on average across the UK. Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said the dull weather was linked to milder temperatures during the winter in general, which are likely to be due to the climate crisis. One of the reasons for the dull weather is the fact that it has been so mild. They are attracted by the southwest wind from the Atlantic and also attract a lot of moisture. It keeps us warm, but it also produces a lot of clouds, he said. The globe is warming up, so we would expect our winters to be milder than they were.

