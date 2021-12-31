The 25-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in the city center

A 25-year-old man from Halifax has been charged with first-degree murder following a stabbing in the city center on December 30 that left one dead and another wounded .

Cymon Felix Cormieris was also charged with assault and possession of a dangerous weapon, according to a press release from Halifax Regional Police.

Police say they responded to the call at Insight Optometry on Brunswick Street around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, where a man had entered the clinic and attacked a staff member. A client attempted to intervene and was also injured.

The assailant left on foot, but police found him in the area a short time later and arrested him.

Cormieris is expected to appear in court today.

Police do not believe the incident was accidental

The employee was stabbed and taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries. The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Tony Nader.

The other victim, a 66-year-old, was taken to hospital without life-threatening injuries.

This is the fifth murder in the Halifax area in two months. Police said they do not believe this was a random incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or video from the Queen Street area between Spring Garden and Victoria Road from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Thursday to call police at 902-490-5020 .