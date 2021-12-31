World personalities react to the death of Bishop Desmond Tutu

Long before Nelson Mandela gained his freedom from 27 years in prison by fighting apartheid in South Africa, Archbishop Desmond Tutu gained the name of the conscience of nations.

The black and white inhabitants of the popular African nation praised the bishop for his relentless struggle to unite the races and end the racist apartheid system.

South Africa’s chief advocate for change and reconciliation under the black majority and Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1984, Bishop Tutu, died in Cape Town on December 26 at the age of 90.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa initially confirmed the passage of the bishops.

He was a leader of principles and pragmatism that gave meaning to biblical knowledge that faith without works is dead, President Ramaphosa exclaimed.

A Desmond and Leah Foundation spokesman for Tutu Legacy said Bishop Tutu succumbed to cancer after a long battle with the disease.

Bishop Tutu is said to have been hospitalized several times over the years since his diagnosis in 1997, but continued his work.

His demands for freedom and protection of non-violent justice helped Bishop Tutu win the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize.

Born on October 7, 1931, in Klerksdorp, South Africa, Bishop Tutus’s mother, Aletha, was a domestic worker and his father, Zacharia, was a teacher.

Bishop Tutu was baptized a Methodist, but his family would later join the Anglican Church, according to his official biography.

When he was 12 years old, his family moved to Johannesburg.

Bishop Tutu often spoke of Rev. Trevor Huddleston, a white preacher who opposed apartheid.

Rev. Huddleston won the admiration of the young Tutus because of a simple gesture: Rev. Huddleston gave the hat to his mother Tutus.

Desmond Tutu studied at Pretoria Bantu Normal College and earned a degree in teaching from the University of South Africa.

He taught for three years but resigned after South Africa passed the Bantu Education Act, lowering the educational standards of students of color.

He married Nomalizo Shenxane and the couple remained together for more than 66 years until the death of Bishop Tutus.

They have four children: Trevorin, their son and three daughters, Theresa, Naomi and Mpho.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend and a moral compass to me and many others, former US President Barack Obama said in a statement.

A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was based on the struggle for liberation and justice in his country, but also concerned about injustices everywhere. He never lost his shy sense of humor and willingness to find humanity in his opponents, and Michelle and I will miss him greatly.

The Royal Family of England sent condolences from Queen Elizabeth.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali also expressed his sympathy on Twitter.

I join with other world leaders to express my grief over the passing away of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who has been the epitome of the liberation struggle, wrote Prime Minister Ali. Ethiopia sends its condolences to the people and government of South Africa.

Officials at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Atlanta also issued a statement of sadness.

Our hearts go out to his family. Archbishop Tutu was a global human rights activist and a compassionate, courageous and steadfast voice on behalf of the oppressed and downtrodden, writes King Center officials. Let’s take his love for granted.