Ontario reports 16,713 COVID-19 cases on New Year’s Eve as hospitalizations increase
Ontario reported another 16,713 cases of COVID-19 on New Year’s Eve Friday, along with 15 new deaths.
The new numbers come after Ontario announced it is limiting who is eligible for PCR testing and shortens the required self-isolation period for fully vaccinated people infected with COVID-19.
Changes in test acceptability mean that the province will likely need to adjust how it measures the number of new COVID-19 cases following.
Infectious disease experts have said for several days that the current number of new cases is likely much higher than those reported daily because many public health units in Ontario have reached their testing capacity.
Limiting tests only to individuals at higher risk means that the gap between confirmed and current cases will now widen even further.
40 LTChomes declare outbreaks in just 1 day
Meanwhile, COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in 40 long-term care homes across Ontario yesterday as positive cases continue to break daily records.
There are now 98 houses in the blast across the province, provincial records show. There are no residents with COVID-19 in 38 of those nursing homes.
The province considers an explosion if a home has at least one COVID-19 laboratory-confirmed case in either a resident or staff.
The data show there are 249 residents with COVID-19, up from 186 the day before, and 520 long-term care staff with the virus, more than 200 cases as of Thursday.
The province announced Thursday that it has immediately made available fourth doses of the anmRNA vaccine to residents of nursing homes, nursing homes, nursing homes and other care facilities if at least three months have passed. or 84 days from their third dose.
The government said it is mandating third doses for all staff, students, volunteers, carers and support staff by January 28, for those currently qualifying for a booster.
Also Thursday, the new rules went into effect in the province’s long-term care homes, placing a pause in access to nursing homes by general visitors and daily absences for all residents for social purposes.
However, designated caregivers may continue to enter long-term care homes.
Visitors, when allowed to return, will be required to provide evidence of a booster dose.
The province said 47 percent of qualified staff and 86 percent of qualified residents received the third dose.
“Too many mixed messages”
On Friday, thousands lined up to get a quick antigen test at a pop-up spot on Richmond Hill.
“I’ve been the traffic director all day,” joked Robert Goddard, the first in line. Goddard said he lined up at 10:30 p.m. Thursday to make sure he was not left without evidence.
The Richmond Hill lineup is the second time Benny Spencer has lined up for a quick test and he said he is very aware of how lucky he is to do it.
“I’m lucky I’m on vacation to do that,” he said. “This is not the best way to distribute this. Those who do not have the opportunity to take time off work will really get nothing.”
Shortly before the lineup moved enough for nurse Petre Garnes to take her test, she told CBC News that the province’s changes in suitability testing and isolation requirements “are giving a lot of mixed messages”.
She worries, in particular, that the quick tests which are less accurate than PCR tests may offer a “false hope.”
Garnes said some may see a negative result as a reason to abandon safeguards like hand washing, camouflage and social distancing.
FRIEND | Do not trust a quick negative test for the New Year holidays, says the specialist
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from Daily provincial update of the Ministry of Health:
Completed tests: 75,093.
Test positivity rate across the province: 29.8 percent.
Active cases: 98,822.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-related diseases:1144.
Patients in the ICU with COVID-related diseases: 205; 104 needed a fan to breathe.
Dead: 15, bringing the official number to 10,194.
vaccination: 195,809, bringing the total dose administered to date to 27,208,675. Currently, 90.8 percent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have received one dose, while 88.1 percent have taken two.
