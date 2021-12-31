In New Year’s speech, Olaf Scholz, Germany’s New Leader, focuses on Covid





HANOVER, Germany There was a new face addressing the chancellors on New Year’s speech, but for Germans tired of Covid, the focus was very familiar. Under normal circumstances, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the first person in almost two decades, except Angela Merkel, who delivered the speech, would have taken the opportunity on Friday to present his vision and wish people a happy New Year . But these are not normal circumstances, so while he was able to address a range of issues such as climate change, the European economy and security, the focus was on the coronavirus and the country’s response to it. During the writing of the speech, Mr. Scholz and his staff seemed very aware that their best hope in pushing their agenda was to inspire a sense of national cohesion in a country where differences are often displayed vividly.

“What I perceive everywhere is a great solidarity, a great willingness to help and a new sense of coming together and connecting,” he said. Scholz in a nearly nine-minute pre-recorded speech that was broadcast on public television and radio. The pandemic has dominated life in Germany and the rest of the world for most of two years, and finding that sense of unity will present Mr Scholz, who was approved by Parliament to replace Mrs Merkel less than four weeks ago. first, with a frightening and immediate challenge. The highly contagious Omicron variant has set the stage for what is expected to be the German fifth wave of the virus, and the answer has been complicated by the presence of a tough anti-vaccination movement, whose German worshipers often come from eastern countries and have links to the far right. . As of Monday, thousands of people had taken to the streets to oppose coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandates.

Officially, coronavirus numbers have dropped since the end of November: Authorities registered 41,240 new cases on Thursday and 323 new deaths, but the situation is believed to be worse.

Britain, France, Greece, Portugal and other European countries broke records this week for the number of daily cases and Karl Lauterbach, the new Minister of Health Mr. Scholzs, took the unusual step of warning on Wednesday that the number of people being infected. may be up to three times higher than documented. One thing is clear: the coming days and weeks will also be dominated by the crown, said Mr. Scholz, soberly dressed in a dark suit and tie. Concerns about Omicron, which so far appears to be causing milder illness but which has nevertheless raised concerns that its rapid spread could overwhelm German health services, have prompted states to adopt stricter rules in the days since Christmas. . Private gatherings of vaccinated persons are limited to 10 or less, nightclubs and discos are closed and the number of people who can attend cultural or sporting events is further reduced. These rules come at the top of restrictions requiring vaccination or proof of recovery to gain access to restaurants, most shops and services such as hairdressers, severely limiting how much unvaccinated Germans can participate in public life. Analogous to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s conversations near the fire, the German New Year’s speech gives the new leader the opportunity to speak directly to the public from the chancellery in Berlin. Some of the passages in his speech recall the speech of Mr. of The 20s are becoming a decade of new beginnings, he said. But, as was the case with the recent speech of Mrs. Merkel, Mr. Scholzs initially focused primarily on the virus and the effects of the pandemic on society.

Mr Scholz urged Germans to respect the restrictions and get vaccinated. This has been a refrain from leading politicians of all walks of life since the national impetus began in earnest in early 2021.

Although the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is being administered worldwide, has been developed in part in Germany, the citizens of this country have shown reluctance to be vaccinated. Following a recent vaccination campaign, 71 percent of Germans have been fully vaccinated, a lower rate than any other major European Union country, according to the Our World in Data project at Oxford University. Now it all has to do with speed, Mr Scholz said. We need to be faster than the virus. Polls show that nearly three-quarters of Germans who refuse to be vaccinated are concerned about the safety of vaccines and Mr. Scholz took the time in his speech to address these concerns directly, noting that there was no evidence of major side effects in the midst of the global vaccination campaign. The speech usually attracts a large German audience. On New Year’s Eve last night, nine million people watched Ms Merkel’s speech on two major public television channels. The speech is also broadcast on the radio and receives extensive coverage in newspapers.

