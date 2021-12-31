New Year’s night celebrations are silenced by omicronExBulletin



WELLINGTON, New Zealand We save well in 2021. Let 2022 bring new hopes.

This was a common feeling as people around the world began to welcome the new year.

In many countries, New Year’s Eve celebrations were closed or canceled for the second year in a row due to an increase in coronavirus infections, this time driven by the highly contagious variant of omicron.

Even before the omicron struck, many people were happy to say goodbye to a severe second year of the pandemic.

But so far, at least, the increase in omicron has not resulted in the same levels of hospitalizations and deaths as previous outbreaks, especially among vaccinated people providing a glimmer of hope for 2022.

Australia continued with its celebrations despite an outbreak in cases of the virus. Thousands of fireworks lit up the sky over Sydney Harbor Bridge and the Opera House at midnight in a spectacular display.

Hours before the festivities began, Australian health authorities reported a record 32,000 new cases of the virus, many of them in Sydney. Due to the increase, the crowds were much smaller than in the years before the pandemic, when up to 1 million entertainers would gather in the interior of Sydney.



Neighboring New Zealand had previously opted for a lower approach, replacing its fireworks display in Auckland with a display of lights designed at landmarks, including the Sky Tower and Harbor Bridge.

While there has not yet been any spread in the omicron community in New Zealand, authorities still wanted to discourage crowd gathering.

Due to the location of the international date line, countries in Asia and the Pacific region are among the first to bring in each new year.

In Japan, writer Naoki Matsuzawa said he would spend the next few days cooking and distributing food to the elderly because some shops would close. He said vaccinations had made people less worried about the pandemic, despite the new variant.

“A numbness has started and we have no more fear,” said Matsuzawa, who lives in Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo. “Some of us have started to take it for granted that it will not happen to me.”

Like many others, Matsuzawa hopes life will improve in 2022.

“I hope the restrictions can be lifted,” he said.

Across Japan, many people planned to make New Year’s trips to spend time with their families. On New Year’s night, people gathered in temples and shrines, most of them wearing masks.

Some seemed to be fleeing from the fear of the virus, however, eating and drinking vigorously in central Tokyo and flocking to the shops, celebrating not only the holidays but a sense of joy for liberation from the recent limitations of the virus.

In the South Korean capital, Seoul, the annual New Year’s ring ceremony was canceled for the second year in a row due to an increase in cases.

Officials said a pre-recorded video of this year’s ringtone ceremony would be broadcast online and on television. The ceremony had previously received tens of thousands of people. Last year’s cancellation was the first since the ceremony began in 1953.

South Korean authorities also planned to close many beaches and other tourist attractions along the east coast, which are usually filled with people hoping to catch the first birth of the year. On Friday, South Korea said it would extend the strict distance rules for another two weeks.



In India, millions of people were planning to celebrate the New Year from their homes, with overnight curfews and other restrictions removing noise from celebrations in major cities, including New Delhi and Mumbai.

Authorities have imposed restrictions to keep entertainers away from restaurants, hotels, beaches and bars amid an increase in omicron-driven cases.

But some countries, including Goa, a tourist paradise, and Hyderabad, an information technology hub, have been spared the night-time siege thanks to fewer infections, though other restrictions still apply.

Many Indonesians were also abandoning their usual celebrations for a quieter evening at home, as the government banned many New Year celebrations. In Jakarta, fireworks displays, parades and other large gatherings were banned, while restaurants and shopping malls were allowed to remain open but under tight siege.

Vietnam also canceled fireworks displays and celebrations. In Hanoi, authorities closed central streets, while in Ho Chi Minh City, audiences were barred from watching live shows with the countdown, which would instead appear on social media.

In Hong Kong, about 3,000 people planned to attend a New Year’s concert with local celebrities, including the Mirror boys band. The concert will be the first major New Year event to be held since 2018, as events were canceled in 2019 due to political squabbles and last year due to the pandemic.

In mainland China, the Shanghai government canceled events including an annual light show along the downtown Huangpu River that typically attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators.

There were no plans for public celebrations in Beijing, where famous temples have been closed or have had limited access since mid-December. The government has urged people to avoid leaving the Chinese capital if possible and requires tests for travelers coming from areas where there are infections.

Renowned temples in the eastern Chinese cities of Nanjing, Hangzhou and other major cities canceled traditional “lucky bell” New Year ceremonies and urged the public to stay away.



But in Thailand, authorities were allowing New Year’s Eve festivities and fireworks displays to continue, albeit under tight security. They hoped to slow the spread of the omicron variant while also mitigating the blow to the country’s damaged tourism sector. Instead, New Year’s night prayers, which are usually held in Buddhist temples around Thailand, will be held online.

In the Philippines, a powerful typhoon two weeks ago wiped out the basic necessities of tens of thousands of people before New Year’s Eve. More than 400 were killed by Typhoon Rai and at least 82 remain missing. Half a million homes were damaged or destroyed.

Leahmer Singson, a 17-year-old mother, lost her home to a fire last month, and then the typhoon blew up her temporary wooden hut in Cebu City. She will welcome the new year with her husband, who works in a glass and aluminum factory, and her 1-year-old baby in a dilapidated tent on an open coastal spot where hundreds of other families set up small tents from garbage, rice bags and tarpaulins. to protect from rain and sun.

Asked what she wanted for the new year, Singson had a simple wish: “I hope we do not get sick.”