The plane is boarding, where are your test results?
Christine Yi hoped the test results would come out until the doors of her flight boarding gate were closed.
Mrs. Yi, 45, a content creator in New York, was trying to fly to the Grand Cayman in the Caribbean over the Christmas holiday weekend with her boyfriend, James Tracey, 47, executive chef at Isabelles Osteria, a restaurant in New York’s Gramercy neighborhood.
The Cayman Islands require proof of a negative Covid test taken within 24 hours of departure to enter. Mrs. Yi and Mr. Tracey had booked PCR tests through NYU Langone Medical Center the day before their December 24 launch. She received negative test results on the evening of the 23rd. Mr. Traceys’s test also came out negative after 34 hours, a missed flight, $ 150 replacement fee, two hours of waiting for two quick antigen tests, and a round trip to and from John F. Kennedy International Airport.
It was definitely an unforgettable start to our journey, said Ms. Yi.
Frequent testing, combined with vaccines and camouflage, has been repeatedly cited as the key to a holiday season closer to normal than pre-pandemic times. But for international travelers who need tests to get to their destinations, timely testing is easier said than done. Finding a test has become increasingly difficult. And even if you can do a test, there is no guarantee that your results will come back in time to ride.
Making it even more difficult are the ever-changing requirements for international travel, with testing deadlines often a moving target. In recent weeks, several countries have cut the window for valid test results, including the Cayman Islands previously, a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours was sufficient for entry.
Testing has been a recurring pain point throughout the pandemic, from limited availability and return time that can take up to a week in the spring of 2020 to lack of home tests during the rise of the Delta last summer. But hitting one or two of the highly contagious Omicron variant and the holiday season has led to a huge demand for tests that the United States was, in general, are not prepared to meet. For some travelers, this means that the best plans, even backup plans, may fail.
We have as much volume of tests now as we had in the big wave we saw last holiday season, said Alicia Zhou, chief science officer at tint, a health technology company in Burlingame, California, which has partnered with organizations across the country to offer large-scale testing and vaccination programs. Color guarantees that PCR results will be returned within 48 hours or less; according to Dr. Zhou, most results come back in 24 hours or less. The tests are free for the end user. They have been able to maintain that turning point in recent growth, largely because they did not reduce operations when demand for testing fell in mid-2021, said Dr. Zhou.
It seemed like the time had not yet come for us to remove the gas, Dr Zhou said. Omicron kidnapped us, but also came to the bottom of the Delta.
Demand for in-house tests approved by the Food and Drug Administration, such as iHealth and BinaxNow, has also increased, with pharmacies mostly out of stock and shipping significantly delayed. If these tests are not checked by a medical professional, they are not enough for international travel, but they provide peace of mind for family gatherings.
We were seeing unprecedented requests for BinaxNOW and were sending them as soon as we could, said a spokesman for Abbott, the company that makes BinaxNow.
Uncertainty has caused some people to cover their bets, setting multiple tests in case one does not pass the time. Alle Pierce, a travel consultant based in Palm Springs, California and founder of Gals Abroad Getaways, recommended scheduling an initial appointment for testing through a primary care physician and achieving a contingency plan, which may include scheduling a second appointment or setting up a clinic, such as Ms. Yi and Mr. Tracey was forced to do it at the last minute, in case those results are not returned in time.
If you are able to find a site that offers a quick turnaround, expect to pay more, said Ms. Pierce.
Dr. Zhou understood the need for that strategy, but encouraged the immediate cancellation of any additional testing appointments once you received your results.
Try to make sure you do not book too much and then not show up for those meetings, she said. This leads to less availability for meetings for others.
Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know
Percia Safar, 31, an investor in Los Angeles, ended up paying $ 670 for two quick antigen tests and a number of home tests before an international trip. Her process was further complicated by a possible exposure to Covid 10 days before she was destined to fly. In addition to self-testing daily at home and taking an antigen test five days after exposure, she had to line up either a PCR test taken within 72 hours of its launch, or a rapid antigen test within 24 hours. She said she found it almost impossible to find a site that offered PCR tests that guaranteed results inside her window. Her local CVS pharmacy was citing a two- to four-day turnaround.
A CVS spokesman said in a statement that the company is continuing to meet the demand for Covid-19 testing, even as the number of patients seeking tests increases. He added that the results are generally available within one to two days, but may take longer due to local increases in Covid-19 cases.
I think I am allowed to reimburse some of them from the insurance, said Mrs. Safar. And obviously, it was a privilege I could pay out of pocket. But it’s a lot. I can not believe that the cost falls on us.
Indeed, the ability to pay more for a test may seem like the only way to avoid long waits and slow payback times. Jack Ezon, founder and managing partner of EBARK Beyond, a travel advice caring for individuals with high net worth, said its clients had not experienced any delays or interruptions due to the current test voltage.
Our clients will have a janitor come to their home for a PCR or go to an express lab, he said. We are not encountering so much in these issues, but our customers are willing to spend four or five times the price just to have the service.
