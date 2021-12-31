



Manitoba is reporting 1,494 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths, the province said in a press release Friday afternoon. It is the second day in a row that the province has exceeded 1,000 new cases in a single day, pushing the total number of reported cases of the province exceeding the figure of 80,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Winnipeg accounted for 860 of the new cases, with the Prairie, Interlake-East, South and North mountain health regions numbering 243, 164, 157 and 70, respectively. Three of the deaths are from the Winnipeg health region, all women in their 70s, 80s and 90s respectively. The other deaths are a man in his 50s from the southern region and a woman in her 50s from the northern region, according to the announcement. The three deaths reported Thursday include a man in his 70s and another in his 80s, both from the Winnipeg region, as well as a man in his 80s from the southern region. The total number of deaths in the province is 1,392. The five-day test positivity rate in the province continues to rise, reaching 30.7 percent on Friday, up from 27.3 percent on Thursday. A week ago it was 12.6 percent. In Winnipeg, that rate jumped to 32.2 percent, from 26.2 percent on Wednesday. That rate was just 5.5 percent two weeks ago. The province has recorded 6,543 new cases since Christmas Day, an average of 934 per day for the last week of the year. There are about 10,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba. There are 192 Manitobansin hospitals, including 148 active, with COVID-19, an increase of two from Thursday. Thirty of those in the hospital are in intensive care units, an increase from the day before. Twenty-seven of those 30 patients are currently infected with the virus. A total of 4,343 COVID-19 lab tests were completed Thursday, marking only the second time since Thanksgiving that the province had processed so many specimens. As of Friday, a total of 2,474,444 doses of vaccine have been administered in Manitoba, including the first 58,751 doses given to children aged five to 11 years. This represents 46.9 percent of children in that age group, the announcement said. By province, 85 percent of all Manitobans aged five and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 78.5 percent have received two doses and 23.5 percent have received three doses. The blasts were reported inside CH4 and CH5 units at Winnipeg Children’s Hospital, as well as at Actionmarguerite St.’s private homes. Joseph and Saul and the Claribel Simkin Center in Winnipeg. The province says the blasts have ended in five Winnipeg locations: Faith Academy Middle School, Westview School, Cole Margaret Underhill School, Donwood Assisted Living, Amber Meadow Retirement Home. Spreading to Village View Lodge helped you live in Plumasis as well.

